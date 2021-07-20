|
|
|
|
TOKYO, July 20, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. ("Woven Planet"), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, announced the closing of the acquisition of Level 5, the self-driving division of Lyft, Inc. ("Lyft"), a proposed transaction previously announced in April 2021. This marks the first acquisition for Woven Planet, a group that is focused on mobility innovations and investments in automated driving, robotics, smart cities, and more.
With the acquisition in place, Woven Planet will be provided with technology, talent, and an international footprint that will accelerate its efforts. Woven Planet will immediately oversee Level 5's offices and operations in Silicon Valley and London. In addition, Woven Planet welcomes Level 5's team of over 300 high-caliber engineers, research scientists, and mobility specialists. It will also be acquiring the Lyft division's significant sensing, computing, and software assets, and Level 5's strategic capabilities in automated driving systems.
The deal closure follows the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review of the deal and determination that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the transaction.
Comment from James Kuffner, CEO, Woven Planet
"As the first major acquisition for the Woven Planet Group, Level 5 represents a significant investment in our future. This deal strengthens our capabilities to deliver on the promise of freedom and mobility for all, uniting the resources, talent and technology needed to place us at the forefront of the mobility revolution. World-class skills and expertise from Level 5 will be combined with exceptional engineering know-how from Woven Planet and research insights from the team at Toyota Research Institute to form an industry brain trust. We are excited to bring this acquisition over the finish line, building a 'dream team' within the automotive and mobility industry."
About Woven Planet Group
Woven Planet Group represents a carefully curated blend of expertise and resources dedicated to bringing the vision of "Mobility to Love, Safety to Live" to life. Through innovations and investments in automated driving, robotics, smart cities, and more, we are transforming how humankind lives, works, and moves. We exist to design, build, and deliver secure, connected, and sustainable mobility solutions that benefit all people worldwide. Founded in 2018 as Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development (TRI-AD), Woven Planet is composed of four complementary companies: Woven Planet Holdings, Woven Core, Woven Alpha, and Woven Capital.
For more information, please visit: https://www.woven-planet.global/
About Lyft
Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Lyft's transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. Lyft is singularly driven by our mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.
Contact:
Woven Planet Holdings, Inc.
pr@woven-planet.global
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|July 19, 2021 16:08 HKT/SGT
|
MAGICAL MONZA FOR TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
|July 19, 2021 12:57 HKT/SGT
|
Toyota to Launch All-New Aqua
|July 19, 2021 09:19 HKT/SGT
|
Record-breaker Rovanpera takes his first win driving Toyota Yaris WRC
|July 15, 2021 07:07 HKT/SGT
|
Woven Planet Holdings, a Subsidiary of Toyota, to Acquire CARMERA
|July 12, 2021 16:03 HKT/SGT
|
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Motivated for Monza
|July 1, 2021 13:08 HKT/SGT
|
"Booking Car", A Cloud Service for Company Cars, Launched at Toyota Dealers and Toyota Rental & Lease Agencies in Japan
|June 29, 2021 13:23 HKT/SGT
|
Toyota to Reproduce and Sell Additional Spare Parts for the A70 and A80 Supra
|June 29, 2021 12:47 HKT/SGT
|
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2021
|June 28, 2021 08:49 HKT/SGT
|
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing claims first and second on Safari return
|June 23, 2021 12:38 HKT/SGT
|
Woven Alpha Automated Mapping Platform and Mitsubishi Fuso Collaborate on Latest HD Mapping Technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Functionality
|More news >>