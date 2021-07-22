Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 22, 2021
Thursday, 22 July 2021, 07:05 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GBA
A Blockchain Art Show?

US, July 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) will host an Art Show during Government Blockchain Week, (9/27-10/02,2021), in Washington DC. All submissions will be digital, and the show will be converted to NFTs, available for auction. Hundreds of attendees at Government Blockchain Week will vote on the show, sampling a mobile voting app, created by VOATZ, in a non-threatening contest.

'Contemplating Life' by Kylo Hemmingway

Wait, it gets better. The 5 winners, one for each category listed below, will be recognized from
the stage of the US Capitol. Winners need not be present to win, however, being awarded a trophy from the stage of the US Capitol is an experience like no other.

Unfortunately, there is one major deterrent to artists submitting their work. It's blockchain.

As I mentioned, there will be 5 winners from 5 categories. They are:
1) Creativity/Originality. How innovative is this idea?
2) Practicality. Could this idea work?
3) Helpful/ Humanity. Does this idea help anyone?
4) Involvement. Is the artist involved in the deployment of this project?
5) Visual appeal. How pleasing is the image to behold?

These 5 categories must all relate to a blockchain connection.

So, how can blockchain translate into an image?

Here are some suggestions:
- Land Titling: Many poor farmers and landowners in 3rd world countries do not have secure titles to their land, even after generations. Blockchain records could secure their claims.
- Fair Trade: Irreputable practices govern coffee, chocolate, and rice harvesting. Blockchain records can track the supply chain, eliminating deception.
- Cannabis: Many states rely on cryptocurrency for their dispensaries since the US dollar cannot be used for cannabis.
- Others: Healthcare. Artificial Intelligence. Banking. Aviation, Cybersecurity, Education, and more. For a list of Blockchain applications, check out GBA Working Group List (https://www.gbaglobal.org/working-groups/).

Submissions open until August 15. Don't hesitate. Submit your work today.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GBA
Sectors: Design & Art, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

GBA
July 16, 2021 16:35 HKT/SGT
EST Global Inc. Sponsors CryptoNite
July 12, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Solve.Care Joins The Government Blockchain Association
July 8, 2021 08:03 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Association Announces Government Blockchain Week in Washington DC September 27 - October 2
June 17, 2021 07:35 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Week is Coming to Washington DC
June 14, 2021 22:41 HKT/SGT
Reshaping Identity Management with Blockchain Technology - A Panel Discussion with GBA Ireland
June 2, 2021 22:54 HKT/SGT
The GBA Hires Washington, DC Lobby Firm Rulon & White Governance Strategies
May 19, 2021 08:32 HKT/SGT
The Impact of Cryptocurrency Adoption on Government
May 19, 2021 08:21 HKT/SGT
Blockchain Ireland 2021: Blockleaders' founder Jillian Godsil to speak on 'Why Blockchain needs Women'
May 19, 2021 08:05 HKT/SGT
Ireland GBA Chapter Established
May 7, 2021 19:16 HKT/SGT
Blockchain and Liberty for All
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       