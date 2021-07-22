Thursday, 22 July 2021, 19:26 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited Sino Biopharmaceutical Donates Cash and Supplies Valued at RMB10 Million to Support Henan for Flood Relief and Preventing Epidemic

HONG KONG, July 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited ("Sino Biopharmaceutical" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (HKEX:1177), a leading and innovation-driven pharmaceutical conglomerate in the PRC, has announced the donation of cash and supplies valued at RMB10 million to support Henan for flood relief and preventing epidemic.



Henan province has been afflicted by the torrential rain storm and the severe flooding has drawn widespread concern. When a place is in trouble, help from all sides come to the rescue. With this thought in mind, Sino Biopharmaceutical, in fulfilling its social responsibility and living up to its role as a pharmaceutical company dedicated to healthcare, has donated both cash and emergency relief supplies each valued at RMB5 million via the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R. These funds and supplies are to be used in supporting Henan province's efforts to provide emergency medical and rescue and relief services and prevent the emergence of an outbreak of disease or an epidemic in the wake of the devastation so as to protect the lives, safety and health of the public in Henan.



Ms. Cheng Cheung Ling, Vice Chairwoman and Executive Director of Sino Biopharmaceutical, said, "Capitalising on its professional strengths in the biopharmaceutical industry, the Group will closely monitor health issues and epidemic prevention preparations subsequent to this natural disaster, and donate supplies and medicines. Sino Biopharmaceutical regards safeguarding public health as its mission and responsibility. Let's stay together through thick and thin. Keep fighting and don't give up, Henan!"



About Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (HKEX:1177)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is a leading, innovative R&D driven pharmaceutical conglomerate in the PRC. Its business encompasses a fully-integrated chain which covers an array of R&D platforms, a line-up of intelligent production and a strong sales system. The Group's products have gained a competitive foothold in various therapeutic categories with promising potentials, comprising a variety of biopharmaceutical and chemical medicines for tumors, liver diseases, cardio-cerebral diseases, orthopedic diseases, respiratory system diseases and parenteral nutrition.



Sino Biopharm is a constituent stock of the following indices: MSCI Global Standard Indices - MSCI China Index, Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Healthcare Index, Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Healthcare Index, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, Hang Seng China (Hong Kong-listed) 100 Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, etc.. Sino Biopharm was ranked as one of "Asia's Fab 50 Companies" by Forbes Asia for three consecutive years in 2016, 2017 and 2018.



