HONG KONG, July 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong, announces that, to fulfill the strong demand for medical and healthcare services, on 26 July 2021, the Group has expanded its flagship service centre at Langham Place Office Tower in Mong Kok, with a newly leased floor with gross floor area of approximately 17,900 square feet. The newly leased floor is for the Group's businesses of aesthetic medical and medical specialist services, including but not limited to the Group's first ophthalmology centre and a new obstetrics and gynaecology centre.



After the expansion, the total service area of the Group in Langham Place Office Tower has increased to 9 floors and the aggregate floor area of the clinics and service centres of the Group increased to approximately 431,000 square feet.



The Board believes the aforementioned expansion will become a growth driver for the Group's businesses, further consolidate the Group's position in the industry as a one-stop comprehensive healthcare and medical service provider, and effectively expand its healthcare and medical market share.



For April to June 2021, the Group expects to record:



(i) overall Sales Volume of no less than HK$720 million for the Quarter, representing an increase of no less than 52% as compared with the same period last year and an increase of no less than 35% as compared with the same period in 2019;



(ii) an increase in Sales Volume in those clinics and service centers located in Mainland China of no less than 36% for the Quarter as compared with the same period last year and an increase of no less than 91% as compared with the same period in 2019; and



(iii) an increase in Sales Volume of medical services offered by the Group of no less than 104% for the Quarter as compared with the same period last year and an increase of no less than 131% as compared with the same period in 2019.



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories and a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST.



*According to an independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020









