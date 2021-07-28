Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 03:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mandalika Grand Prix Association
Mandalika Circuit could emerge as favorite in racing world: Expert

Lombok Island, Indonesia, July 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Mandalika Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, which is expected to be completed by 2022, has the potential to become a new favorite in the international racing world, an expert has said. "Once it is finished, this circuit will be gorgeous, and the track is flowing. This fast circuit will be the new favorite in the international racing world," motorsport aficionado Arief Kurniawan told ANTARA last Thursday (July 22, 2021).

Mandalika Circuit has a unique selling point: It is in the Special Economic Zone (KEK Mandalika), surrounded by beautiful beaches and the Indian Ocean.

Dorna Sports S.L. has designated Mandalika Circuit as one of the venues for MotoGP.

Mandalika's developer, the Indonesian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), is targeting completion of the 4.3-km circuit with 17 corners to meet the specifications and pass the homologation test of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM).

The Mandalika Grand Prix Association, the circuit's promoter and operator, noted that as of mid-July this year, construction work on the circuit was 81.42 percent complete. Meanwhile, work on the run-off gravel, run-off grass, north tunnel and retaining wall, outer and inner service road, and concrete barrier installation was more than 95 percent complete.

Speaking on the construction progress, Kurniawan observed the circuit has not been able to meet FIM's requirements since the paddock has not been built. "But even without the homologation qualification, Mandalika Circuit has been chosen by World Superbike (WSBK) to host the championship on November 14 this year, while the plan to host MotoGP had to be postponed until March next year."

Work on the circuit's asphalt and track lane is expected to be finished by the end of July 2021, before FIM's representatives inspect it for homologation, at least three months before the event, to determine the circuit's eligibility as a venue for the world racing championship, he said.

To meet FIM's requirements, the asphalt, run-off, pitstop, paddock building, health facility and helipad need to be completed and a hospital provided in the surrounding area. Once completed, Mandalika Circuit will be comparable to circuits such as Sepang, Malaysia and Chang, Thailand, already well-known as MotoGP venues, Kurniawan said.

"Because Mandalika Circuit has a unique selling point: It is in the Special Economic Zone (KEK Mandalika), surrounded by beautiful beaches and the Indian Ocean. We will also add polish to make the circuit more accessible in the next four years," he remarked.

Forty garages have been made available within the circuit's paddock area and the main tribune has been prepared to accommodate 50 thousand seats, while the standing tribune will hold 138 thousand people, Kurniawan informed. The circuit will also house hospitality suites for 7,700 people.

The paddock, main tribune, standing tribune and hospitality suites can be dismantled, and the circuit track can function as a normal roadway when there is no racing schedule, explained Kurniawan. Surrounded by panoramic hills and the beaches of South Lombok Island, the Mandalika Circuit would be the only street circuit made part of the MotoGP agenda.

Mandalika Grand Prix Association:
https://mandalikagrandprix.com/, https://youtu.be/0bYkZYUxW-s

Reporters: Aditya W, Resinta Sulistiyanda
Copyright (c) ANTARA 2021



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mandalika Grand Prix Association
Sectors: Motorcycles
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mandalika Circuit could emerge as favorite in racing world: Expert  
July 28, 2021 03:00 HKT/SGT
Mute Offers Preview of Long-Awaited Layer 2 DEX Set to Launch  
July 27, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
China Dynamics Changes Name to Ev Dynamics  
July 27, 2021 18:39 HKT/SGT
Motul powers Honda motorbikes to a weekend full of victories   
July 27, 2021 16:30 HKT/SGT
JWD to acquire 20% stake in ESCO, sealing partnership with PSA  
July 27, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
EC Healthcare Announced Quarterly Sales Volume, Successfully Expanded New Flagship Service Centre  
July 27, 2021 10:38 HKT/SGT
Biogen and Eisai Announce ADUHELM (aducanumab-avwa) Data Presentations at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021  
July 27, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore cord blood bank Cryoviva establishes footprint in the UAE  
July 27, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team and Increasing its Presence in the Melbourne and Syndey Wealth Markets  
July 27, 2021 05:30 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition winning pieces on display at Jewellery Show  
July 26, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Asia Insights Forum 2021
6  -  10   September
Virtual
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       