  • Thursday, July 29, 2021
Thursday, 29 July 2021, 14:40 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Sets All-Time Accumulated Production Records for the First Half of Year in China

TOKYO, July 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2021 and the first half of the calendar year (January - June 2021).

World Production

June 2021
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.

The First Half of Calendar Year 2021
- Production in Japan for the first half of calendar year 2021 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since the first sixth months of 2020).
- Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of calendar year 2021 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three years (since the first six months of 2018).
- Production worldwide for the first half of calendar year 2021 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2019).

Sales in the Japanese Market

June 2021
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four months.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.
- VEZEL was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of June 2021 with sales of 5,692 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of June 2021 with sales of 17,479 units. N-WGN was the industry's tenth best-selling car with sales of 3,772 units.

The First Half of Calendar Year 2021
- Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the first half of calendar year 2021 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2019).
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since the first six months of 2020).
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2019).
- Freed was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2021 with sales of 35,551 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2021 with sales of 110,551 units.

Exports from Japan

June 2020
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.

The First Half of Calendar Year 2021
- Total exports from Japan for the first six months of 2021 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since the first six months of 2020).


