Thursday, 29 July 2021

Mazda Production and Sales Results for June 2021 and for January through June 2021

TOKYO, July 29, 2021 - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for June 2021 and for January through June 2021 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production



(1) June 2021

Mazda's domestic production volume in June 2021 increased 111.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in June 2021]

CX-5: 35,522 units (up 111.4% year on year)

MAZDA3: 10,902 units (up 220.9%)

CX-30: 6,541 units (up 306.8%)



(2) January through June 2021

Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2021 increased 43.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2021]

CX-5: 177,222 units (up 51.8% year on year)

MAZDA3: 59,483 units (up 39.7%)

CX-30: 38,923 units (up 20.0%)



2. Overseas Production



(1) June 2021

Mazda's overseas production volume in June 2021 decreased 28.8% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in June 2021]

CX-30: 11,355 units (up 12.6% year on year)

MAZDA3: 6,931 units (down 12.6%)

MAZDA2: 3,909 units (up 13.8%)



(2) January through June 2021

Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2021 decreased 6.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2021]

CX-30: 62,886 units (up 27.2% year on year)

MAZDA3: 48,335 units (down 5.4%)

MAZDA2: 26,775 units (up 24.4%)



II. Domestic Sales



(1) June 2021

Mazda's domestic sales volume in June 2021 decreased 8.4% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.1% (down 0.9 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 2.6% total market share (down 0.4 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in June 2021]

CX-30: 1,375 units (down 1.0% year on year)

CX-5: 1,177 units (up 23.9%)

MAZDA3: 1,119 units (down 5.9%)



(2) January through June 2021

Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2021 increased 1.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.8% (down 0.3 points), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1%) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.3 points year on year).



[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2021]

MAZDA2: 12,754 units (down 14.5% year on year)

CX-5: 12,455 units (down 1.5%)

CX-30: 11,650 units (down 26.9%)



III. Exports



(1) June 2021

Mazda's export volume in June 2021 increased 78.2% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.



[Exports of key models in June 2021]

CX-5: 29,492 units (up 67.4 % year on year)

MAZDA3: 9,733 units (up 136.2%)

CX-3: 4,333 units (down 15.4%)



(2) January through June 2021

Mazda's export volume in the period from January through June 2021 increased 54.8% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.



[Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2021]

CX-5: 160,710 units (up 52.7% year on year)

MAZDA3: 54,065 units (up 58.5%)

CX-30: 26,424 units (up 40.9%)



IV. Global Sales



(1) June 2021

Mazda's global sales volume in June 2021 increased 8.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in June 2021]

CX-5: 33,767 units (up 5.0% year on year)

MAZDA3: 20,674 units (down 1.0%)

CX-30: 20,097 units (up 35.2%)



(2) January through June 2021

Mazda's global sales volume in the period from January through June 2021 increased 27.5% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in the period from January through June 2021]

CX-5: 209,424 units (up 32.5% year on year)

MAZDA3: 122,259 units (up 11. 3%)

CX-30: 118,857 units (up 57.5%)





