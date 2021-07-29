Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Eisai Listed for 20th Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series, An Index for Socially Responsible Investment

TOKYO, July 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 20th consecutive year since its initial inclusion in 2002. The FTSE4Good Index Series is a global index series for socially responsible investment.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to help investors integrate the global standard factors of environmental, social and governance (ESG) into their investment decisions. Eisai received particularly high scores in "Corporate Governance", "Human Rights & Community", "Labor Standards", and "Anti-Corruption", among others. As of the end of June 2021, a total of 1,045 companies from around the world have been selected for the FTSE4Good Developed Index, including 204 companies from Japan.

Along with being listed in the FTSE4Good Index Series, Eisai is also listed in the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, which are the four ESG investment indices for Japanese stocks adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. By strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value based on this corporate philosophy.

