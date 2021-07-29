Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 29, 2021
Thursday, 29 July 2021
Last Call: Nomination Window Closing for W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards 2021

How have you been?

The Awards nomination window for W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards 2021 will be closing in two days. We have received more than a hundred excellent entries so far (many of you indeed have an amazing flair for writing), and yours could be one of them!

Want to get started? The process to nominate is simple!

First, you do not need to be a language expert. Express in your native language whether it is Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean or English. Focus on your innovation and people. Our multi-cultural team at W.Media will handle the translation and other technical aspects for you.

Second, browse through the Categories here for more details.

Lastly, fill in your nomination form, click here.

Winners will be announced at the end-November/early December 2021.

If you require more time in putting together your submission, do reply to us and we'll inform the judges about it.

That's all - let the excitement and anticipation begin!

For more information, contact:
Phoebe Tay
Production and Marketing Executive
W. Media
M: +6017 8711861
E: phoebe@w.media
W: https://w.media/




