

How have you been? The Awards nomination window for W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards 2021 will be closing in two days. We have received more than a hundred excellent entries so far (many of you indeed have an amazing flair for writing), and yours could be one of them! Want to get started? The process to nominate is simple! First, you do not need to be a language expert. Express in your native language whether it is Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean or English. Focus on your innovation and people. Our multi-cultural team at W.Media will handle the translation and other technical aspects for you. here for more details. Second, browse through the Categoriesfor more details. Lastly, fill in your nomination form, click here. Winners will be announced at the end-November/early December 2021. If you require more time in putting together your submission, do reply to us and we'll inform the judges about it. That's all - let the excitement and anticipation begin! For more information, contact:

Phoebe Tay

Production and Marketing Executive

W. Media

M: +6017 8711861

E: phoebe@w.media

W: https://w.media/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: W.Media



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

