Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 29, 2021
Thursday, 29 July 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Kick.io
Cardano's New Lethal Weapon, Kick.io All Set to Dethrone Ethereum

New York, NY, July 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Although there are a few observers who've not been optimistic about Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lately, the majority of the crypto enthusiasts who have been in the space disregard all bearish views on DeFi while keeping its optimism intact for DeFi. So far, there have been multiple price fluctuations and market corrections testing the patience of many. Consequently, despite the highs and the extreme lows, the truly bullish enthusiasts for DeFi have kept their stance and vision regarding the future of DeFi whereas the sceptics took a step back. To further strengthen the ecosystem of DeFi and complement the gap not covered by the current DeFi leader Ethereum, a fundraising platform, KICK.IO, built on the Cardano Network is undergoing development for its launch in the near future.

It may appear surprising but it's the truth as per many analysts that the space conquered by Ethereum in the DeFi will not be ever-lasting. Till now, the main reason behind Ethereum's domination in the space has been due to the convenience provided to the users. However, as per the research by analysts, despite getting launched a few years after Ethereum, Cardano has managed to attract a plethora of users and is expected to soon replace Ethereum in terms of total network transactions. At the moment, Ethereum users have been disappointed by its high fees and high transaction duration partly due to the underlying Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by Ethereum. Additionally, people have been ambiguous about the efficiency of Ethereum's environment especially after the manifesting concerns of analysts related to the energy-inefficient protocols of Ethereum.

With time passing by, traders and DeFi enthusiasts are becoming more aware of the space and looking for alternatives challenging Ethereum in terms of environment, transaction speed and fees. Among many DeFi platforms launched in the past, one of the promising ones capable of dethroning Ethereum is Cardano, founded by Charles Hoskinson who is a co-founder of Ethereum. Employing an evidence-based consensus algorithm, Ouroboros, Cardano is all set to mark its spot in the crypto space with its own Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol offering users carbon-free and remarkably fast transactions with extremely minimal fees.

While Cardano is the vision, Kick.io is the agent on the ground to smoothly bring the industrial shift towards the Cardano network. It is expected for KICK.IO to soon provide a platform for Cardano's extensive community to participate in funding and support potential blockchain-based projects with promising prospectuses. The team behind KICK.IO composed of DeFi and traditional finance professionals have been working tirelessly to devise a platform where the innovative projects of the future can be initialized, developed, endorsed and progressed into huge successes. To safeguard the interest of investors behind KICK.IO, the team will be actively scrutinizing the projects and filtering the most promising ones in order to fund later. In this way, the environment of DeFi led by Cardano is strategized to mature and progress for everyone, users, investors and the innovative developing minds in the space.

Gaining significance and ample amount of support and attention from retail and institutional investors, KICK.IO is all set to get launched for the public on September 15th however a private sale will be hosted on July 28th. In order to participate and get your hands on limited subscriptions and avoid missing this opportunity during the Cardano bull market gathering steam, it's ideal to plan ahead and mark your calendars right now for an iconic launch of a decentralized fundraising platform all set to revolutionize the DeFi space.

Social Links
Telegram: https://t.me/kickioglobal
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kicklaunchpad

Media Contact
Brand: Kick.io
Contact: Caesar Chad
Email: Caesar@kick.io
Website: https://kick.io

SOURCE: Kick.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Kick.io

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
EC Healthcare and Prenetics Form Strategic Partnership to Pioneer the Future of Medicine  
July 29, 2021 21:47 HKT/SGT
Cardano's New Lethal Weapon, Kick.io All Set to Dethrone Ethereum  
July 29, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC twin jewellery shows conclude today  
July 29, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
EV Dynamics Joins Forces with Quantron through a Share Swap to Form a New Electric Vehicle Powerhouse   
July 29, 2021 18:11 HKT/SGT
Last Call: Nomination Window Closing for W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards 2021  
July 29, 2021 17:06 HKT/SGT
"Tanegashima Loggerhead Sea Turtle Survey 2021" Takes Place amid Covid Restrictions  
July 29, 2021 16:50 HKT/SGT
Eisai Listed for 20th Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series, An Index for Socially Responsible Investment  
July 29, 2021 16:34 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for June 2021 and for January through June 2021  
July 29, 2021 16:16 HKT/SGT
Honda Sets All-Time Accumulated Production Records for the First Half of Year in China  
July 29, 2021 14:40 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for the First Half of 2021  
July 29, 2021 13:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Asia Insights Forum 2021
6  -  10   September
Virtual
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       