Source: EC Healthcare EC Healthcare and Prenetics Form Strategic Partnership to Pioneer the Future of Medicine

HONG KONG, July 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong, announces that the Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Prenetics Limited ("Prenetics") for a strategic collaboration in relation to the formation of a "Healthnomics collaboration". The partnership will be focused on assembling health data resources from ECH and innovative genetics and diagnostic testing services from Prenetics to create the future of medicine, steering the development in preventive & precision medicine, drug discovery and health policy steering for governments.



Under the collaboration, (i) EC Healthcare shall be the designated offline fulfillment partner of Prenetics online business; (ii) EC Healthcare shall be granted the exclusive license to market and sell certain Prenetics DNA testing products under the CircleDNA and Circle Medical brand in the Greater Bay Area; (iii) EC Healthcare shall be the marketing and operational partners to promote Prenetics diagnostic and genetic testing products; and (iv) EC Healthcare and Prenetics shall jointly develop necessary IT solutions to enhance the integration of health data resources and genomics data resources.



Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, "The Group is delighted to establish a strategic partnership with Prenetics. Through the collaboration, we hope to divert public domain traffic into EC Healthcare's enclosed ecosystem by using Prenetics testing services and form a "Healthnomics collaboration" which will combine traditional blood-based health data and genomics risk profiling data for patients to have a holistic view on their overall health. Furthermore, the Group believes that the collaboration can promote cross-selling synergies between the Group and Prenetics, thereby creating new source of clientele and income for the Group's existing medical, aesthetic medical and wellness businesses, and enhance the loyalty of the Group's existing customers by complementing the scope of preventive and precision medical services provided."



Mr. Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Prenetics said, "We are thrilled to partner with EC Healthcare, the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong. By integrating our tests to EC Healthcare's health checks and medical services, it will provide a first of its kind offering to patients which combines DNA and health data into one consolidated view. Our mission has always been about prevention, not treatment. This partnership with EC Healthcare further allows us to create new opportunities to revolutionize personalized healthcare."



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories and a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST.



*According to an independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020



About Prenetics

Prenetics is a leading genetics and diagnostic health testing company, operational in 10 countries with a team of over 500, led by visionary entrepreneur, Danny Yeung. Prenetics has received over USD85-million in strategic funding from Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, Ping An Ventures, Apis Partners and more. Prenetics has to-date performed more than 4 million diagnostic and genetic tests in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. In Hong Kong, Prenetics was the 1st private laboratory to have been appointed by the Hong Kong government for mass community Covid-19 testing. In the United Kingdom, Prenetics was instrumental in the re-start of the English Premier League season having done the testing across 20 clubs. Prenetics' mission is to decentralize healthcare and focus on the comprehensive testing capabilities covering prevention, diagnostics, and personalized care. For more information, visit https://prenetics.com.



