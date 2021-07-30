Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 30, 2021
Friday, 30 July 2021, 16:12 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Denso
DENSO Announces First Quarter Financial Results

KARIYA, JAPAN, July 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced its global financial results for its first quarter, ending June 30, 2021, for its 2022 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2022:

- Consolidated revenue totaled 1,356.9 billion yen (US$12.3 billion), a 77.3 percent increase from the previous year.
- Consolidated operating profit totaled 107.2 billion yen (US$969.3 million).
- Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 89.3 billion yen (US$808.0 million).

"Revenue increased due to recovery of vehicle sales and production against COVID-19 from the previous year. Operating income increased due to higher production volume and profit improvements created by corporate reform from the previous year," said Yasushi Matsui, senior executive officer and member of the Board of Directors of DENSO Corporation.

"Although it is difficult to project how the business environment might change due to factors like COVID-19 and semiconductor supply, we have achieved a favorable result in our first quarter and raised our full-year forecast," said Yasushi Matsui, senior executive officer and member of the Board of Directors of DENSO Corporation.

Revenue and operating income increased in all areas due to recovery in vehicle sales and production.

In Japan, revenue increased to 873.4 billion yen (US$7.9 billion) (Up 65.3% from the same quarter in the previous year) due to not only sales recovery but also an increase in sales for primarily Toyota Motor Corporation and an operating income was 58.2 billion yen (US$526.0 million) (Operating loss of 90.8 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

In North America, revenue increased to 298.4 billion yen (US$2.7 billion) (Up 145.0% from the same quarter in the previous year) due to recovery in vehicle sales and production although there was production loss due to semiconductor shortages. Operating income was 7.3 billion yen (US$66.4 million) (Operating loss of 26.3 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

In Europe, revenue increased to 152.9 billion yen (US$1.4 billion) (Up 127.6% from the same quarter in the previous year) due to recovery in vehicle sales and production although there was production loss due to semiconductor shortages, similar to North America. Operating income was 3.3 billion yen (US$29.7 million) (Operating loss of 8.2 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

In Asia, revenue increased to 364.6 billion yen (US$3.3 billion) (Up 59.8% from the same quarter in the previous year) due to recovery in vehicle sales especially in other than China and operating income increased to 33.8 billion yen (US$305.2 million) (Up 859.2% from the same quarter in the previous year) significantly.

In other areas, revenue increased to 17.0 billion yen (US$153.6 million) (Up 477.1% from the same quarter in the previous year) and operating income increased to 3.2 billion yen (US$29.0 million) (Up 144.9% from the same quarter in the previous year).

For more information, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2021/20210730-g01/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Denso
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Denso Links

http://www.globaldenso.com/en/

https://www.facebook.com/DENSOCorporation/

https://twitter.com/hashtag/denso?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8cZy9vYlTcnkVMEInM7XQ

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/denso

Denso
July 30, 2021 14:48 HKT/SGT
DENSO Provides First Quarter Results and Progress Updates in Key Focus
July 5, 2021 16:12 HKT/SGT
DENSO Launches New Media Website "The COREs"
June 23, 2021 13:54 HKT/SGT
DENSO Invests in Seurat Technologies to Accelerate Development of Metal Additive Manufacturing
June 8, 2021 14:51 HKT/SGT
DENSO and NTT DATA Complete Verification Test Using Vehicle and People Flow Data to Innovate the Mobility Experience
May 28, 2021 12:34 HKT/SGT
DENSO Shares Company Direction Updates at Annual Dialog Day
May 25, 2021 12:07 HKT/SGT
DENSO, Honeywell Ascend into Urban Air Mobility with Expanded Alliance
Apr 9, 2021 12:46 HKT/SGT
DENSO Develops Advanced Driver Assistance Products for New Lexus LS, Toyota Mirai
Apr 7, 2021 16:24 HKT/SGT
DENSO Has Begun Testing CO2 Circulation Plant at Anjo Electrifica
Apr 7, 2021 15:02 HKT/SGT
DENSO Transfers Its Aftermarket and Non-automotive Business to DENSO Solution
Mar 3, 2021 10:16 HKT/SGT
DENSO, KDDI Research 5G's use in Automated Driving to Achieve Safe and Secure Mobility
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       