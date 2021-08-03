Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Monday, 2 August 2021, 19:05 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
SPARX Group to Establish "Mirai Creation Fund III"
Toyota Motor Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to Provide Capital Again Targeting Total Commitments of YEN100.0 Billion

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - SPARX Group Co., Ltd. ("SPARX") has established the Mirai Creation Fund III ("Fund III"). The two seed LPs for the Mirai Creation Fund II ("Fund II"), Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota") and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC"), are to participate again as initial investors in Fund III. In addition to the five (5) categories of Intelligent Technology (e.g. artificial intelligence), Robotics, Technologies for a Hydrogen-Powered Society, Electrification, and New Materials that Fund II (formed in October 2018) focused on, the Mirai Creation Fund III mandate also will include global companies that provide solutions that promote carbon neutrality.

An outline of the new fund is listed below.

1. Basic Principles

- To help accelerate innovation by investing in enterprises that possess technologies capable of leading growth for future generations
- To build a portfolio of promising businesses, and realize the potential of technologies and ideas that can transform the future by promoting them on a global scale
- To contribute to a sustainable future by promoting carbon neutrality

2. Target Technology Areas

- Fund III aims to invest in companies and projects to boost innovation within the following six (6) core technology areas: 1) Intelligent Technology (e.g. artificial intelligence), 2) Robotics, 3)
Technologies for a Hydrogen-Powered Society, 4) Electrification, 5) New Materials, and 6) Carbon Neutrality.

3. Summary

- With SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SPARX, acting as Fund III's fund manager and with an initial commitment from Toyota, SMBC, and SPARX totaling approximately YEN15.0 billion, Mirai Creation Fund III investment activities are scheduled to begin from October 2021.
- The fund will be open to new LPs until around the end of March 2022, targeting a total of YEN100.0 billion in commitments.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Aug 2, 2021 16:58 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Land Cruiser
Aug 2, 2021 08:22 HKT/SGT
Toyota to Reproduce Spare Parts for the Land Cruiser
Aug 2, 2021 08:06 HKT/SGT
Hydrogen Engine-equipped Corolla to Enter Super Taikyu Race in Autopolis
July 29, 2021 13:05 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for the First Half of 2021
July 21, 2021 16:09 HKT/SGT
Suzuki and Daihatsu Join Commercial Japan Partnership for Dissemination of CASE Technologies in Mini-commercial Vehicles
July 20, 2021 08:01 HKT/SGT
Woven Planet Holdings, a Subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, Closes Acquisition of Lyft's Level 5 Division
July 19, 2021 16:08 HKT/SGT
MAGICAL MONZA FOR TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
July 19, 2021 12:57 HKT/SGT
Toyota to Launch All-New Aqua
July 19, 2021 09:19 HKT/SGT
Record-breaker Rovanpera takes his first win driving Toyota Yaris WRC
July 15, 2021 07:07 HKT/SGT
Woven Planet Holdings, a Subsidiary of Toyota, to Acquire CARMERA
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       