  • Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Monday, 2 August 2021, 19:31 HKT/SGT
Operations Poised to Begin at "Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems"
A New Business Company Specializing in Naval Vessels and Governmental Ships

- High-performance Products Will Boost Contributions to Japan's Maritime Security -

TOKYO, Aug 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - As reported earlier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) concluded an agreement in March with Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. under which MHI will take over the Naval and Governmental Ships business of Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. A decision has now been taken to name the new business entity "Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems Co., Ltd." The new company's operational launch date will be announced after receipt of the results of the review currently underway by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC).

With inauguration of the new business company, MHI and MHI Maritime Systems will integrate their respective technological strengths and expertise in a concerted drive to expand their product lineups in naval vessels and governmental ships, enhance their product development capabilities, and improve production efficiency. In particular, the two partners will combine their accumulated resources in technologies of manpower savings and unmanned vehicles in the maritime sphere, areas of growing importance in recent years. This will strengthen their development and engineering capabilities and accelerate market launches of new products meeting customers' needs.

By providing products offering superlative performance, MHI and MHI Maritime Systems will make ever-greater contributions to Japan's maritime security, enhance their corporate value, and help realize safe and secure lives for stakeholders everywhere.


