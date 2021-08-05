Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 5, 2021
Thursday, 5 August 2021, 10:45 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Communications at the 37th Corporate Communications Awards

TOKYO, Aug 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has received the Award for Excellence in Corporate Communications at the 37th annual Corporate Communications Awards, hosted by the Japan Institute for Social and Economic Affairs, an affiliate of the Japanese Business Federation (Tokyo).

The Corporate Communications Awards were established in 1984 with the aim of advancing the field by recognizing companies and individuals that practice excellent corporate communications. There are three awards: the Award for Excellence in Corporate Communications, Outstanding Leadership Awards in Corporate Communications, and the Outstanding Merit Awards.

The Award for Excellence in Corporate Communications received by Eisai is given to the company that contribute to society by identifying what is expected and required of them by society, reflecting this in their management, and disseminating and communicating accurate information about their corporate activities to their stakeholders through public relations initiatives.

The award was presented to Eisai in recognition of its efforts to promote understanding of dementia, which has become a social issue, by providing not only information on the status of new drug development, but also on the latest findings on the pathological condition of the disease and the social burden of nursing care, as well as efforts to promote understanding among stakeholders through study sessions for scientific and medical journalists and providing easy-to-understand explanations of difficult science, thereby making a significant contribution to increase the benefits of patients and their families in line with its corporate philosophy of human health care (hhc).

Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides, and Eisai calls this philosophy the "human health care (hhc)" philosophy, in one word. In the new medium-term business plan "EWAY Future & Beyond" started in FY2021, based on the hhc philosophy, Eisai aims to remove the anxiety of "The People", including not only patients but also society at large, by delivering not only pharmaceutical products but also solutions to The People. In order to realize the hhc philosophy, we will make further contributions to increase the benefits to "The People" by enhancing corporate value through public relations activities.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

