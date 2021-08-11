Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Burnace
Pancakeswap to Start Listing Burnace (ACE)

London, UK, Aug 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Burnace team announces Burnace tokens (ACE) will be listed on Pancakeswap on September 1. This would be listed immediately after the project's crowdfunding rounds, this would give investors a platform to buy and sell ACE tokens.

Burnace is the world's highest hyper-deflatory token, Running on Automated Market Maker (AMM) protocol and offering the staking of multiple coins- BUSD,BNB,XRP, ACE (Burnace's own token) and a fixed reward paid to investors daily through static reflections.

Burnace allocates its pool of funds in new and existing blockchain projects especially in the Financial industry and Liquidity Providers. Listing on Pancakeswap exchange as well as an upcoming monetization of new crypto projects are the next major steps to solidify Burnace's presence in the rapidly growing Defi industry and to exploit the steadily accelerating migration of money and clients from centralized finance to DeFi.

Burnace introduced the Buy-back & burn traditional system, a new category within decentralized finance, by combining:

  1. Staking with rewards coming from the profits of Burnace.
  2. Growth of the ACE token stimulated by the opening of new commercial projects, for example, in the financial sectors.
  3. Event-driven growth of capitalization as an effect of business expansion and publishing financial reports of Burnace and its portfolio projects.

Burnace introduces a new business model in the DeFi sector until now dominated by projects targeting blockchain technology solutions, crypto exchanges, lending and borrowing and smart contracts. Its primary investment targets are financial and staking crypto assets. This innovative approach to DeFi has gained recognition from investors whose ACE's will be available for trading on Pancakeswap.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is the leading decentralized exchange, with the highest trading volumes in the market for swapping BEP-20 tokens. The PancakeSwap exchange doesn't use order books like traditional exchanges. Instead, it uses an automated market maker (AMM) model, which matches buy and sell orders directly with others in a liquidity pool. User deposits maintain liquidity pools.

By providing liquidity to such a pool, users can earn trading fees and liquidity provider (LP) tokens. LP tokens are redeemable for the initial capital deposited, plus any fees earned, minus any impermanent loss. Furthermore, LP tokens can then be staked, farmed, and traded.

Media Contact
Company: Burnace
Contact: Media Team
E-mail: support@burnace.io
Website: https://Burnace.io

