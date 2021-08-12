Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 12, 2021
Thursday, 12 August 2021, 14:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
The Return of China's Overseas-listed NEV Companies Accelerates with Li Auto Inc.'s Dual Primary Listing in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug 12, 2021 (ACN Newswire) - Along with changes in the domestic and foreign regulatory environments and the policy reform of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), the Hong Kong market becomes increasingly attractive to some China-based US-listed companies. The return of China-based overseas-listed companies has become a trend now. Li Auto Inc. is among the three major China-based overseas-listed NEV companies listing on HKEX today through a dual primary listing, after Xpeng Motors was listed in Hong Kong on July 7. The IPO is jointly sponsored by Goldman Sachs and China International Capital Corporation (CICC), with UBS as the financial advisor.

Advanced Smart Automobile Solutions Drive Rapid Sales Growth

Li Auto Inc., incorporated in 2015, is a Chinese NEV (new energy passenger vehicle) automaker, specializing in designing, developing, manufacturing, and sales of premium smart electric vehicles. On July 30, 2020, Li Auto Inc. was listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "LI".

Li ONE, as Li Auto Inc.'s first extended-range electric passenger vehicle (EREV), is a six-seat large premium electric SUV (sport utility vehicle) equipped with the Company's independently developed range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. An EREV is purely electric-driven by its electric motor, but its energy source and power come from both its battery pack and range extension system. With its integrated powertrain system, Li ONE delivers a total NEDC range of 1,080 kilometers. Meanwhile, this model's energy can be replenished by slow charging, fast charging, and refueling. Li ONE can operate even when users have no access to charging infrastructure, thereby completely eliminating range anxiety.

Advanced technology not only improves product quality, but also significantly promotes the Company's sales. Data after the hearing showed that the total number of vehicles that the Company delivered in the first quarter of 2021 was 12,579, representing an increase of 334.4% YoY. The delivery volume in the first half of this year already represented around 92% of that in the previous year. As of July 31, 2021, total deliveries in 2021 reached 38,743, bringing cumulative deliveries of Li ONE to 72,340 since its market debut. In 2020, Li ONE was recognized as the best-selling new energy SUV model in China with a 9.7% market share according to the CIC Report.

Multi-faceted Comprehensive Layout of Dual Listing to Enhance Competitiveness

Li Auto Inc. is accelerating to fully develop its R&D, capacity, and channels, while maintaining the current business. Currently, the Company is developing the X platform, which succeeds the existing EREV platform for Li ONE and is equipped with the next-generation EREV powertrain system. The Company plans to launch the first product on the X platform, a full-size premium extended-range electric SUV - in 2022, and two additional SUVs on the platform in 2023.

In terms of BEV models, Li Auto Inc. is investing significantly in the HPC (High-power Charging) BEV technologies, and developing two platforms, Whale and Shark, for its HPC BEVs. Starting from 2023, the Company plans to launch at least two new HPC BEV models every year.

In regard to autonomous driving, Li Auto Inc. is strengthening R&D and investing significantly in its proprietary autonomous driving technologies. It is expected that all the new models of the Company will be equipped with necessary hardware compatible with in-house developed, future Level 4 autonomous driving as a standard configuration from 2022. Furthermore, the Company will continue to optimize its autonomous driving solutions leveraging its full-stack proprietary software development capabilities.

China has become the world's largest NEV market. In recent years, the growth of NEV sales volume has surpassed that of the ICE vehicles in China. According to the CIC Report, the NEV sales volume in China increased from 300,000 in 2016 to 1.2 million in 2020, representing a CAGR of 41.7%. In 2020, the NEV sales volume only accounted for 5.8% of the total passenger vehicle sales volume, implying massive future growth potential.

It is expected that the NEV sales volume in China will continue to rise at the CAGR of 35.8% from 2020 to 2025, driven by favorable policies, constantly developing auto technology, a rapid decrease in battery costs, and higher popularity of NEVs among consumers (due to a deeper understanding of intelligent technology and the Internet and demand growth), the CIC Report showed.

Li Auto Inc., as one of the top three Chinese new auto brands, choosing dual primary listing in Hong Kong, will expand the financing channel and acquire sustainable financial support. The primary listing of Li Auto offers a lot of capital reserves to future technology development and product R&D in order to further reinforce its competitiveness and consolidate and raise its market share.

Latest Press Releases
The Return of China's Overseas-listed NEV Companies Accelerates with Li Auto Inc.'s Dual Primary Listing in Hong Kong  
Aug 12, 2021 14:13 HKT/SGT
Synopsis 2021: Edition III to air September 20-24  
Aug 12, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
Newly-formed Labuan Economic Sector Coalition urges federal gov to begin dialogue to formulate fair SOP  
Aug 12, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
FDA Approves LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Combination for First-Line Treatment of Adult Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)  
Aug 12, 2021 08:31 HKT/SGT
A new book, "How To Talk To Strangers" by Kerrie Phipps, launched to help people decrease anxiety, build confidence, and heal the pandemic affected world  
Aug 12, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Techtronic Industries Delivers Exceptional First Half Sales Growth  
Aug 11, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Sihuan Pharmaceutical (0460.HK): Respond to the special directives to combat illegal medical aesthetics services, Advocate 'Positive Energy' in China's Medical Aesthetics Industry  
Aug 11, 2021 16:55 HKT/SGT
Motul propels Pramac Racing to maiden MotoGP victory  
Aug 11, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
XDC Network (XinFin) Selects the Butterfly Protocol for Initial Blockchain Domain Naming System for the XDC Blockchain  
Aug 11, 2021 08:06 HKT/SGT
NextPlay's HotPlay In-Game Advertising Platform Teams with Mediakeys to Accelerate Global Expansion  
Aug 11, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Asia Insights Forum 2021
6  -  10   September
Virtual
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
2nd NXT CX Summit India 2021
22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       