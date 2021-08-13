Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, August 13, 2021
Friday, 13 August 2021, 23:50 HKT/SGT
Source: DCMC Co.,Ltd.
DCMC Announces to Launch a Crypto Wallet with Inheritance and Insurance

Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, DCMC has announced the launch its crypto wallet with inheritance and insurance. DCMC Wallet is creating the final form of 'wallet' which helps manage assets in a way that is 100% secure. And the team makes continuous updates on its features.

To provide DCMC holders some of the biggest benefits of blockchain technology including DLT (distributed ledger technology) and P2P autonomous network in their everyday lives, they came up with the solution of developing the DCMC DEX that the society appreciates, sharing its profit with all the participants.

  • To develop the DEX that DCMC holders appreciate
  • To provide user support by all DCMC holders
  • To establish the truly decentralized society with all DCMC holders

These three are fundamental policies of DCMC. By combining these three, they keep developing the legitimate DEX that users genuinely appreciate.

DCMC Wallet Functions

1. Insured Wallet

DCMC Wallet is a DEX, insured wallet.

When users are unable to access their wallet in a situation like forgetting or losing their password, the insurance will cover this situation. And all their assets will be returned to them.

In most cases, when managing or storing their assets in a general digital wallet, asset management is 100% on their own responsibility. In case of being unable to access their wallet for any reason, there is always a risk that their assets will not be returned. DCMC Wallet enables users to avoid this risk and ensures that their assets are safely protected in the wallet.

2. Sharing Ownership of Wallet

In many cases, a digital wallet can be accessed by anyone if the ID and password are known. If a corporate body manages cryptocurrency assets, one person' s decision can allow transitions of assets in general digital wallets and exchange accounts, which carries various risks. In DCMC Wallet, there is an option to have joint ownership in a single account. In this setting, to withdraw some assets, it requires to get verified from all approved users the main user assigned.

3. Seamless transition of assets to family members and designated people

Wallet owners can set up their wallet with specified conditions. For example, when something unexpected happens to the wallet owner, multiple approved users, such as family members, loved ones or colleagues, can access the wallet on behalf of the main owner.

Uniswap V2 - ETH / DCMC

https://v2.info.uniswap.org/pair/0x6d051fe6f3f53dce2981757b480c468c22e91983

Uniswap V3 - ETH / DCMC or

https://info.uniswap.org/#/pools/0x51607403450d8251086d982ec8b686d291600cdb

Uniswap V3 - USDC / DCMC

https://info.uniswap.org/#/pools/0x5eb129f8e99f47e732e64a882b8c3e18a4db39a5

Social Links
Twitter：https://twitter.com/DCMC_team
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/DCMCteam
Telegram：https://t.me/dcmc_official
Medium：https://medium.com/@dcmcteam

Media Contact
Company:DCMC Co.,Ltd.
Contact: Emre Bana
E-mail:info@dcmc.app
Website: https://dcmc.app/

SOURCE: DCMC Co.,Ltd.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: DCMC Co.,Ltd.

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
