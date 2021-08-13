

Zagreb, Croatia, Aug 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - As subscriptions grow by 100% year on year, it is sure that subscriptions are here to stay and become an integral part of everyone's life. Over the past few years, the customer's preferences have changed. At Revuto they see their place in this growing economy to filter signals from noise with their Revuto app V2 that they will launch soon, and offer customers a clean and pleasant subscription management experience. Today customers are looking for some interesting ways to get engaged with the businesses. They start following a brand with a new set of expectations that involve customized services on top priority. As the subscription economy is ruling the business industry these days, many new trends are evolving around. At Revuto they believe that no one should ever again be charged for subscriptions they no longer want or use, and their primary goal is to make that happen. General about Revuto Revuto offers a clean, intuitive, and easily accessible single dashboard subscription management service with a mission to save customers time, energy, and money by completely redefining the subscription management experience. The problem that Revuto aims to solve Understanding consumer psychology, businesses leverage these biases in consumer behavior to increase their revenues by intentionally making unsubscribing difficult. Resultantly, users either easily forget about ongoing subscription charges, find the unsubscribing process hard to navigate or fall victim to services that charge their cards indefinitely without notification. At Revuto they believe there is a clear product-market fit for their product, primarily protecting consumers from all the unwanted consequences of subscriptions. How the solution was born By creating a subscription management solution with immediate real-world applications, rather than catering to a niche audience of existing crypto users, Revuto seeks to bring crypto to the mainstream world. The goal is to maximize the value of ongoing subscriptions by simplifying the payments process and protecting customers from hidden fees and subscription charges for services they no longer use. Revuto's main deliverable is a decentralized mobile application — a single-dashboard subscription management solution that helps users control their recurring subscription-related expenses. Everyone should use Revuto because... Revuto's unique app enables users to save money by Approving, Blocking, or Snoozing subscription charges or any other recurring payments as they occur. Managing a dozen subscriptions shouldn't take the time of a part-time job, and there's absolutely no reason unsubscribing should take more than a single click. Revuto App Some of the Revuto App functionalities: Adding subscriptions

Issuing Revuto Virtual Debit Cards

Controlling Subscriptions (Block, Snooze, Approve)

Topping up the Revuto Virtual Debit Card(s) with personal debit/credit cards

Topping up the Revuto Virtual Debit Card(s) with REVU tokens

Sending and receiving REVU tokens in the REVU wallet

Spending analytics

Notifications/alerts Successful token sale As it seems a lot of time and effort has been put into the creation of this remarkable project. But, nothing would be possible without faith and support from a large community they have gathered. Every single REVU token reserved for the Token Sale allocation was sold in a record time despite the market disruptions! Early bird Tier 1: under 30 minutes; Early bird Tier 2: 18 minutes; Community sale: 42 minutes!!! $10 million was raised in 4 days, and Revuto received 1.7m sign-ups in 3 weeks. Revuto App V1 has been launched The Revuto mobile app is initially available for early signups — i.e. Revuto referral program users - as well as for REVU Token Sale investors. The app displays a REVU token balance which reflects the status of users' tokens from the get-go, meaning those collected via the old web-based referral program and purchased during the Token Sale. Only existing app users (early sign-ups and Token Sale investors) can share a referral code and invite new participants to log in. Functionality updates will continue right up until September. Whereupon the app will be fully loaded and users can get to grips with managing their subscriptions — Blocking, Snoozing and Approving as they see fit, acquiring and topping up their very own Revuto Virtual Debit Cards with REVU tokens, and sending/receiving tokens from their REVU crypto wallet. Spending analytics and notifications/alerts will also become available. iOS - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/revuto/id1550940719 Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.revuto.dev Why crypto At Revuto they believe that crypto is the future of finance but also have their interests perfectly aligned with the cypherpunk ethos. Blockchain-based digital assets are designed for transparency, ease of access and provide users complete control over their funds, which is the same as what Revuto is trying to do with subscriptions. Cardano is conceived as a more evolved, future-proof third generation blockchain that combines the former's properties and evolves to meet all its users' arising needs. Consequently, the Revuto team believes that Cardano will play a leading role in the upcoming digital revolution, and thus, deciding to build our decentralized platform on Cardano was hardly a choice at all, they say. Revuto referral program The web-based referral program (when they got 1.5 million sign-ups in 14 days) has been shut down, and a new and shiny one is integrated into the Revuto app. This means that only existing app users (early sign-ups and Token Sale investors) are able to share a referral code and invite new users to log in. The reward is reduced from 10 to 5 REVU tokens for the moment and there are no additional rewards in means of progressiveness from the Revuto Basic user to the Revuto Pro user. Using Revuto to cancel a subscription Customers can use a long and painful procedure, or they can use Revuto to Block, Snooze or Approve subscriptions for Netflix, Youtube Premium, Google Workspace, etc. in a second. Social Links

