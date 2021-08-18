Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: JCB ABA and JCB partner to enable payment acceptance in Cambodia

Tokyo & Phnom Penh, Aug 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and Advanced Bank of Asia Ltd. (ABA Bank), the digital banking leader in Cambodia and a subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, signed the License Agreement and announced the launch of JCB payment acceptance in Cambodia.

Askhat Azhikhanov, CEO of ABA Bank (left) and Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO of JCB International Co., Ltd. during the Online Signing Ceremony of Partnership Agreement on 17 August 2021

This partnership will enable JCB Cards to be used at ABA merchant network across Cambodia, which will provide greater convenience to JCB cardholders. JCB has been expanding the issuing business in the ASEAN countries including Cambodia.



JCB and ABA plan to expand the partnership to all ABA merchants including acceptance at PayWay online payment platform and ATMs by the end of 2021.



Askhat Azhikhanov, CEO of ABA Bank said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with JCB, one of the world leaders in payment services. Under the agreement, ABA merchants and JCB cardholders will be able to broaden their payment opportunities through our extensive networks across the country. Witnessing solid economic and business ties of Cambodia and Japan, we believe that this cooperation will bring benefit to Japanese businesses and individuals in the Kingdom and will enhance the efficacy of the Cambodian payments industry."



Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO of JCB International Co., Ltd. said: "We are honored to announce the partnership with ABA. The acceptance of JCB Cards in ABA merchants will increase the convenience to our customers in and outside of Cambodia. I believe that this partnership will contribute to the further growth of digitalization in this highly potential market and hope to seek for further business opportunities with ABA."



About ABA



ABA Bank is Cambodia's leading financial institution founded in 1996. With 79 branches, 379 ATMs, 2498 POS terminals, 344 self-banking machines across the country, and advanced online banking platforms, ABA Bank reaches out to 1.7+ million customers across multiple segments including individuals, microbusinesses, and SMEs with an array of modern financial services. For more information, visit www.ababank.com.



ABA is a subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, a financial institution with around US$274 billion as of April 30, 2021. Headquartered in Montreal, it has branches in almost every Canadian province with 2.7 million personal clients. It is the sixth largest bank in Canada and the leading bank in Quebec where it is the partner of choice among SMEs. For more information, visit www.nbc.ca.



About JCB



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/



Contacts

ABA Bank

Chiva Chan

Public Relations Supervisor

+855 98 630 281

chan.chiva@ababank.com



JCB

Kumiko Kida, Ayaka Nakajima

Corporate Communications

+81-3-5778-8353

jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp





Topic: Press release summary

Source: JCB

Sectors: Cards & Payments, Daily News, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

