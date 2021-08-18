

Byblos, Lebanon, Aug 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, BLACK LEMON announced that it will launch its token $BOM on Pancakeswap and Moonlift DEX. For people who have always been drawn to the latest trends in digital art, gaming, and technology, NFT is the new way to invest money in the crypto space. The NFT is currently taking over the gaming, collectibles, digital art, and real estate segments. Non-fungible tokens offer ownership over unique digital and physical assets. Blockchain technology proves the ownership of the NFTs and secures the tokens, which can only have one legitimate owner at a time. There is no method to change the ownership record or even copy and paste a new NFT into existence. If users are fans of games, digital art, virtual reality experiences, and collectibles in the crypto space, the BLACK LEMON project is the ideal place for them to meet their needs. What's BLACK LEMON all about? BLACK LEMON, a first-of-its-kind NFT Production House in the MENA, seeks to provide a one-of-a-kind "Experience to Earn" model and strives to become the top NFT producer with one main aim: produce, network, promote, and sell epic, unique niche NFT experiences and artworks. BLACK LEMON, having launched in Lebanon and soon expanding to Dubai in United Arab Emirates, is working on onboarding the region to the fast-evolving NFT industry through its plentiful services of NFT VR experiences, gaming platforms, creative NFT production, NFT & crypto academy, a launchpad for creators, and more. Its platform aims to be bilingual, providing the latest NFT and crypto news, and educational and media content both in English and in Arabic. With considerable experience and expertise in the NFT, art, and digital production industries, the platform will support celebrities, talents, artists, creators, and gamers all over the world and especially in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in taking advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Everyone can invest in the BLACK LEMON project in its early stages by pre-ordering their SEED NFTs during the upcoming whitelist sale, which provide many lucrative opportunities for their holders such as generating passive income and minting the BLACK LEMON BEP20 token $BOM, to be launched in early September on Pancakeswap and Moonlift DEX. SEED NFT holders will also be able to vote and influence the company's important decisions. In addition, to maintain the "scarcity" value of NFTs, BLACK LEMON has generated only 1001 NFTs, 346 of which are the SEED NFTs. With 219 already gone, 46 with the team and the rest sold during a private sale closed at 426.5K BUSD, only 127 SEED NFTs remain available during the upcoming whitelist sale, with the whitelisting process starting from the 17th until the 31st of August. Furthermore, SEED NFT holders can earn 5% of the sales earnings of the 590 NFTs, allowing them to generate passive income. When buying a SEED NFT, holders also get NFT incentives. The project's Tokenomics strategy includes multiple models that apply token buyback to keep funding its "Experience to Earn" model with $BOM. What benefits does owning BLACK LEMON SEED NFTs bring? BLACK LEMON is a one-of-a-kind NFT Crypto project with an original concept and ecosystem, with its SEED NFT holders benefiting from a plethora of perks: The Voting Power - Allows members to influence BLACK LEMON decisions, giving them decision-making authority. The Minting Power - They have a staking and minting multiplier for BLACK LEMON's $BOM token. The Passive Income - They can earn 5% from the 590 NFTs sales profits, allowing them to generate passive income. Sophisticated Creations - SEED NFTs are luxuriously crafted with 4K render quality, customized sound effects, a variety of used media, with the DIVINE AMETHYST SEED granting a virtual reality experience access. What interesting projects are they preparing? Since the BLACK LEMON project's launch three months ago, the start-up has accomplished many goals. The team is proud of the tremendous success of their first private SEED NFTs sales, as well as their rapidly expanding team of specialists and supporters. BLACK LEMON also participates in the rapidly expanding blockchain-enabled gaming economies by establishing NFT games using Unity3D and Unreal Engine. Other services provided by the project include The Creative Factory, The NFT Scene, The NFT Academy, The Creator's Launchpad, VR MUSEUM & Gallery, and many more. BLACK LEMON is more than just a platform, it is a revolutionary cryptocurrency concept that will transform the industry. Get ready to follow them on their journey and take a peek at their project for yourself. Social Links

