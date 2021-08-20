Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 20, 2021
Friday, 20 August 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko to Raise Chloroprene Rubber Price

TOKYO, Aug 20, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) has decided to increase its chloroprene rubber prices globally. The new prices will be effective from September 1, 2021.

We have avoided raising our chloroprene rubber prices for as long as possible, but we can no longer prolong the inevitable. The prices will be increased by US$520/m.t. or more for US-dollar-based transactions, or by EUR470/m.t. or more for euro-based transactions. The rate of price increase may differ between areas and customers while it will be subject to the terms of applicable contracts.

Due to rising key material costs, the current chloroprene rubber prices do not fully reflect increases in production costs and other business circumstances. Thus, SDK has concluded that it has no alternative but to raise prices in order to ensure the stable supply of chloroprene rubber and the continuation of its business while global demand is recovering and increasing rapidly.

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Contact:
Showa Denko K.K., CSR & Corporate Communication Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Sectors: Chemicals
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Showa Denko K.K.
Aug 10, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces 2021 2Q Consolidated Financial Results
Aug 3, 2021 10:30 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Revises Forecast of Consolidated Performance and Records Extraordinary Loss
July 30, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Group Challenges to Realize Carbon Neutrality by 2050
July 29, 2021 10:30 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Installs Additional Lines to Produce Aluminum Heat Radiators for xEVs
July 8, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces Company Split and Transfer of Energy Storage Devices and Systems Business through Share Transfer by a Consolidated Subsidiary
July 8, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko to Record Extraordinary Loss, and Revises Forecast of Consolidated Performance
July 8, 2021 09:50 HKT/SGT
About a Media Report Concerning Showa Denko
June 28, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Develops WelQuick(TM) to Bond Dissimilar Materials Quickly
June 16, 2021 16:20 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko and Seagate to Jointly Develop HAMR-Based HD Media
June 10, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Contracts with Seagate to Jointly Develop HAMR Technology-based HD Media
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       