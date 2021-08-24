Monday, 23 August 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BE Accelerator / SC Hospital (SCMH) Witness Twelve MedTech Startups showcasing latest HealthTech Innovations Show Chwan x BE Demo Day 2021: Batch 5 - Sat, Aug 28, 14:00~16:30 P.M. UTC+8



TAIPEI, TW, Aug 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SC Hospital (SCMH) and IRCAD Taiwan are collaborating with BE Accelerator, the largest healthcare accelerator in Asia, to present Batch 5, 'DemoDay 2021: Applied Technologies for Minimally Invasive Surgery'. It's the celebration of 12 brilliant startups x 24 intensive weeks, sharing their applied technologies and solutions for minimally invasive surgery, medical devices, and AI-based healthcare, shaping the future of the industry today.



Incubated for 24 weeks, the twelve startups and accelerator teams collaborated with mentors and partners to make this acceleration program remarkable. As the world marks a year and a half of intense disruption by the COVID pandemic, our teams demonstrated extraordinary resilience in coming up with significant innovative solutions through the digital transformation of our program.



We are excited to host this year's Demo Day, live and online August 28, celebrating the progress of our twelve startups as they graduate from our 24-week Proof of Concept (POC) program, to explore opportunities for new programs or offering Health-Tech and further MedTech collaboration. [https://reurl.cc/EnAG9m].



Our 12 accomplished startups from Taiwan, Thailand, and Canada :



- EPED, Inc., Taiwan

A leader in the field of minimally invasive surgery, developing real-time, adaptive medical and dental navigation systems and solutions, with augmented reality AR-based technologies for precision medicine and education.



- Meticuly Co., Ltd., Thailand

Thailand based startup, provider of personalized, cutting-edge 3D printing implant solutions for bone-related surgeries. The end-to-end platform produces personalized bone implants with SLM 3D printing technology.



- Asia PathoGenomics, Inc., Taiwan

Startup providing high throughput, precision pathogen detection services called Metagenomic Next-Generation Sequencing (mNGS). The non-culture based, hypothesis-free precision diagnosis of infectious diseases provides early identification of pathogens and allows for rapid adjustment of therapies.



- Dot Space Biotechnology, Taiwan

Startup involved in measuring intra-abdominal pressure for the clinical prevention of Acute Compartment Syndrome. The system consists of an abdominal capsulized pressure detector/sensor that can be swallowed by patients for continuous measurement of intra-abdominal pressure.



- INOPASE, Japan

Entrepreneurial concept with wireless miniaturized implant neuromodulation for Overactive Bladder (OAB) and Fecal Incontinence (FI) treatment. Current implant neuromodulation requires multiple implantation surgeries and still has additional safety issues, INOPASE is closing the gap to improve the treatment efficacy.



- Medscope Biotech Co., Ltd., Taiwan

Brilliant startup that minimizes the risk during Minimally Invasive Surgery, or MIS. created a 15 degrees slope design for better visibility. Anti-drop jaw design helps ensure a surgeon won't drop e,tra clips during operations (which happens occasionally..).



- Protect Biotech Co. Ltd., Taiwan

Committed to the research and development of companion animal immunotherapy drugs, to become the leader in pet disease immunotherapy in the Pan-Asia region. Protect Biotech currently has the world's first broad-spectrum animal cancer treatment product PT001, ready to enter clinical trials.



- Wiseger Corp., Taiwan

Innovative concept that develops biochemical detecting systems with microfluidic technology. Wisergers is committed to supplying affordable, fast and convenient products for biochemical detection for food safety and blood tests.



- Smart Surgery Technology Co., Ltd., Taiwan

Startup that improves the quality of surgeries and records surgical procedures intensively. Smart Surgery's visual computing AI model includes a surgery simulation system, automatic medical image labelling and a surgery assistance system to better facilitate education in surgical operations.



- Point Robotics MedTech, Inc., Taiwan

Operating room innovations and minimally invasive solutions that reduce variability in surgery, lower surgery risks, reduce medical costs, shorten recovery times and improve precision in surgeries.



- AltumView Systems, Canada

Canada-based AI startup that focuses on the development of smart vision technology for elderly care, rehabilitation, behavioral and cognitive health solutions. Seminare is a revolutionary smart activity sensor for senior care.



- HemoCath, Canada

Another Canada-based startup that guides diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of inpatients and outpatients with heart failure (HF). HemoCath Intelligent HF Monitoring Platform reduces hospital length of stay and rehospitalization.



Registration

All participants of the virtual demo day will have access to the event live and the recorded video. Moreover, we will have an exclusive campaign for registered VIPs in our mailing list, including VIP booklets files and the opportunity to attend 1-1 facilitated introductions with the founders.



Please RSVP to be included in the VIP mailing list at https://pse.is/3m2uu9

When ticket purchases are completed, you are able to enter the live stream directly from the ticket page.



Show Chwan x BE Demo Day 2021 : Sat, Aug 28 14:00~16:30 P.M. UTC+8



Batch 5 Agenda

14:00 - 14:05 Opening

14:05 - 14:08 Opening Remarks

14:08 - 14:18 SCMH x BE Introduction

14:18 - 14:25 David & Thomas

14:25 - 15:10 Pitch Session

15:10 - 15:20 Break

15:20 - 16:20 Pitch Session

16:20 - 16:30 Dr. Lee panel



About BE Accelerator

BE Accelerator is the leading biomedical venture capital fund and venture accelerator in Taiwan, focused on early-stage biomedical start-ups entering the Asian market, has nurtured 72 biomedical start-ups thru 5 editions (8/2021) and assisted teams to raise over US$70 million. We leverage the unique strengths of our thriving ecosystem to position as the "Gateway to Asia for HealthTech + MedTech, for Local and International Startups."



BE Accelerator is expanding its local and international biomedical ecosystem, including hospitals, investors, R&D, manufacturing and government to help worthy startups, not only from Taiwan but from across the globe to break into the Asian market. Visit www.beaccelerator.com.tw.



About SCMH - Show Chwan Memorial Hospital

'Show Chwan' originated with the commemoration of President Huang Min-Ho's late father. It represents an aspiration to show concern for the elderly, love for the young, and care for everyone's health. Show Chwan is a hand-in-hand family healthcare system currently with eight hospitals. For medical and healthcare, President Huang advocates the spirit of Mayo Clinic in establishing a sound rural hospital system, allowing people in the most remote areas to enjoy the quality medical care found in cosmopolitan cities. Visit www.scmh.org.tw.



About IRCAD Taiwan

In 1994, IRCAD opened on the grounds of the University Hospital of Strasbourg, gaining renown over the years as a leading research, technology and surgical education institute. The Asian Institute of Telesurgery (AITS/IRCAD-Taiwan), created in 2008 under the guidance of IRCAD/EITS, is now an alliance with Show Chwan Health Care System, bringing 800 international experts affiliated with IRCAD/EITS into closer proximity with Asian surgeons, providing the same level of excellence in education while saving time and money in travelling. Tens of thousands of surgeons from the world over have come to IRCAD-Taiwan to obtain high-level skills, find cutting-edge technology and pioneering medical devices. Visit www.ircadtaiwan.com.



