Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 16:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mazda
Joint Statement Regarding Capital Increase Project of Changan Mazda Automobile Co., Ltd.

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Aug 24, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda), Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd. (CA) and China FAW Corporation Limited (FAW), today, have issued the following joint statement.

In response to FAW participating in and winning the bid for a capital increase project implemented by Changan Mazda Automobile Co., Ltd. (CMA), a joint venture between Mazda and CA, on the China Beijing Equity Exchange, the three companies agreed that FAW would invest in CMA. Based on this agreement, FAW will make use of the total 60% share it owns in FAW Mazda Motor Sales Co., Ltd. (FMSC) to purchase the new shares.

Upon completion of the examination procedures by relevant authorities of the Chinese government in accordance with laws and regulations, CMA will become a new joint venture company (new CMA)1 whose shareholders will be Mazda, CA and FAW. Mazda and CA will each own 47.5 percent of shares while FAW will own 5 percent. New CMA will continue to be responsible for the operations of former CMA and other Mazda-related business. FMSC will also continue to be engaged in Mazda brand vehicle business as a joint venture owned by new CMA and Mazda.

With the change in the investment structure, the three companies aim to utilize every strategic and managerial opportunity in the new joint investment company and strive to make its business and management system optimal to adapt to the needs of the expanding Chinese market.

(1) Herein, referred to as new CMA for clarity, but the name of the company will remain CMA.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mazda Links

http://www.mazda.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation

Mazda
Aug 23, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Launch of the New Motul 300V at 24H of Le Mans
July 29, 2021 16:16 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for June 2021 and for January through June 2021
July 13, 2021 12:45 HKT/SGT
Mazda Installs Solar Power System at Hiroshima Plant
June 17, 2021 14:57 HKT/SGT
Mazda Announces New Technology and Product Policy towards 2030 Based on Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030
June 1, 2021 13:03 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo EV motor and inverter adopted in Mazda's first mass-produced electric vehicle "MAZDA MX-30 EV MODEL"
Apr 27, 2021 13:35 HKT/SGT
Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu, Toyota and Mazda Reach Agreement on Joint Development of Technical Specifications for Next-generation Vehicle Communications Devices
Apr 14, 2021 11:47 HKT/SGT
Mazda3 Named Canadian Car of the Year 2021
Mar 31, 2021 16:09 HKT/SGT
Mazda Announces Mid-career Recruitment Plan for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 and Graduate Recruitment Plan for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
Mar 30, 2021 16:13 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2021
Feb 25, 2021 16:33 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2021
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       