  • Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 09:54 HKT/SGT
Source: trescon
Trescon's World AI & RPA Show to connect top AI Leaders and Experts in the MENA region
The 29th global edition of World AI Show which is taking place on 25 August 2021, aims to unearth fresh opportunities in the MENA region by hosting influential voices in the region's AI and RPA space along with top government dignitaries.

MENA, Aug 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - AI and RPA have been growing as enablers for the limitless growth of the economy in MENA. With more and more government initiatives looking to push the boundaries of innovation across sectors, reports estimate an annual growth through AI to range between 20-34 per cent per year for these economies.


The 29th global edition of the World AI & RPA Show is expected to convene over 300 participants online including, government leaders, CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI and innovation and AI experts from across the globe to explore MENA's untapped opportunities in AI and RPA.

"With hand-picked experts from a diverse variety of sectors, the World AI & RPA Show will address the most pressing AI & RPA challenges confronting companies in the MENA region. The event will also include technology providers specialising in AI and RPA to assist organisations in identifying significant areas of concern and appropriate solutions to address them," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.

Some more leading industry experts confirmed to be speaking at the show include:
- Rashid Hazari, Chief Strategist, Department of Economic Development, Government of Dubai;
- Dr Khaled Alhazmi, Director of the National Center for Robotics and IoT Technology, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST);
- Eng. Isha Aljassmy, IT Director, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure
- Syed Mohammad Ali Naqvi - Head of Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics, Al Hilal Bank
- Salem Al Gharbi - General Manager, Energy-AI Advisory, National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) | SDAIA
- Neil Barman, Chief Growth Officer, yellow.ai
- Max Heinemyer, Director of Threat Hunting, Darktrace and more.

The cohesive agenda will cover topics such as preparing for the next evolution of AI as a driver for business success safety; building the business strategy for AI across the enterprise; aligning organisational structures to deploy at scale; and RPA and AI implementation: challenges and opportunities; to name a few.

The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants will also be able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.
The event is sponsored by Official AI Cyber Security Partner - Darktrace; Gold Sponsors - Incorta, yellow.ai and Happiest Minds; Silver Sponsor - Uniphore.

About World AI & RPA Show

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators ? to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.

For more information visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/ai/mena/.


