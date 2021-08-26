Thursday, 26 August 2021, 02:00 HKT/SGT Share:

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Bar complaint about ethics violation against attorney Mr Johnathon Hammond of the law firm Bohrnsen Stocker Smith Luciani Adamson PLLC of Spokane, WA was filed on May 6, 2021, with the Washington State Bar Association. An added complaint was filed to the original complaint on June 7, 2020, of aiding and abetting his client in the spoliation of evidence.



The first bar complaint filing is in part due to Mr Hammond's ongoing accusation of fraud toward the actions of Mitchell "Moe" Truman regarding evidence and testimony in a federal court case in the Western District of Washington at Tacoma. In this multiple-year lawsuit, attorney Hammond has repeatedly called Mr Truman a fraud in court filings with no supporting facts to support his views. Instead, Mr Hammond seems to want the facts of the case presented only in a way that supports Mr Hammond's theories of what happened in an accident. Rather than depose Mr Truman to understand why Mr Truman's company has a self-retention insurance program, Mr Hammond contends that the self-retention plan is fraud. Mr Hammond glosses over the facts that Mr Truman's companies did not have the federally required liability insurance without the self-retention insurance to provide coverage to the deriving public. Additionally, Mr Hammond asserts fraud was committed by Mr Truman, running under another company's DOT number where there is provided evidence that Mr Truman asked and received authorization to do such. A self-retention insurance program is where a company insures itself against losses. Another example of fraud asserted by Mr Hammond is a company with no tax return. Mr Hammond exacerbates how ETON must have a tax return, rather than accepting the fact ETON has several dormant companies which have no income, are not operating and therefore file no tax returns.



The added complaint is the circumstantial evidence that Mr Hammond may have engaged in condemning a spoliation action by his client towards the federal court. There is missing, destroyed or lost evidence that is important to this case regarding the discussion between two persons on how the equipment was to be loaded onto a flatbed truck that went on to destroy a bridge in the State of Washington. Mr Hammond has two clients, a Washington Companies subsidiary, Modern Machinery and one of Modern Machinery's employees, Mr Tyler Piles. The two clients offer substantial opposing testimony on the matter of a missing, lost or destroyed accident report Mr Piles testified he wrote the day of the bridge strike. Once written Mr Piles handed his accident report to his Modern Machinery supervisor. After the accident, the Modern Machinery supervisor prepared a new accident report which the Washington Companies manager had Mr Piles then post-dated and signed the new accident report. The original accident report is missing, lost or has been destroyed. There is a good body of evidence that points to spoliation of the evidence by one of Mr Hammond's clients. Mr Hammond knows of this spoliation of evidence by one of his clients and still has chosen to represent Modern Machinery in his client's potential deception action on the court. Several attorneys were asked what an ethical attorney would do under this circumstance of the missing document and having two clients that are opposing each other on this crucial missing evidence. The vast majority stated they would drop out of the case for ethical reasons.



Mr Hammond

As an attorney and agent of the court, Mr Hammond is held to a higher standard of action, use of language, inferences and preservation of evidence. The suit Mr Hammond is engaged in on behalf of Modern Machinery is due to an unfortunate and highly preventable accident caused by Modern Machinery and its personnel. The incident was the loading for shipment of over-height equipment. Once it left the Modern Machinery facility it destroyed a freeway overpass in the State of Washington.



ETON

A Las Vegas-based premier transportation company serving the Western United States with equipment, professional drivers, and superior on-time service.



The Washington Companies

A group of privately held companies headquartered throughout the United States and western Canada and conducting business internationally. Our purpose is to reliably provide equipment, technology, service, and special expertise that aid our customers to operate more efficiently and more profitably. Our affiliation gives us the ability to interconnect and combine resources and remain highly competitive. The individual success of each company also empowers a strong sense of social responsibility, realized through corporate charitable activities and programs funded by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.



Modern Machinery

Part of a large consortium of privately held companies collectively known as the Washington Companies, owned by billionaire Dennis R. Washington. Modern Machinery sells and rents high-quality heavy equipment and provides product support to the construction, mining, and forestry industries. The Modern Machinery terminal in Rochester, WA is home to a large staging area for a variety of Komatsu products brought from overseas awaiting shipment to other Komatsu dealers.



Komatsu America Corp.

A U.S. subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) the world's second-largest manufacturer and supplier of earth-moving equipment, consisting of construction, mining, and compact construction equipment.



Bohrnsen Stocker Smith Luciani Adamson PLLC

Offers legal services to the residents of Washington and Idaho. Their main office is in Spokane, Washington.



