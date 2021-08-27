Friday, 27 August 2021, 11:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Infocus International Introduces New Online Training on Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management

Singapore, Aug 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has introduced a brand new online training - Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management and it will be commencing live on 25 October 2021.



A comprehensive course that presents the A to Z on strategically managing and optimising human capital to full potential in today's difficult business climate. It is a highly practical course that shows you exactly how to tackle those intractable HR problems:



- Resistance from employees

- Favoritism and political games

- HR not a priority/not taken seriously

- Lack of senior executive support for hr

- Lack of funding



This course will give you the knowledge and tool to excite and re-energise your people and to inspire a new-found confidence and trust in HR in your business. Through discussion, examples and activities you will discover the way forwards. The industry insights, templates and models will put you ahead of your competitors; ahead of the game in designing and delivering winning HR initiatives which will earn your HR team praise and recognition and will take your people to the next level.



This practical live online course will have you excited by the new possibilities to drive performance in the organisation. The examples given are proven winners and the materials provide for easy adaptation to the business. Within 5 sessions of completing the course attendees can be forging positive change for the organisation and people.



Benefits of Attending



- Learn to conduct a Talent Retention Audit and to develop a Talent Retention Plan

- Discover innovative, practical and inexpensive solutions to a wide range of everyday HR challenges and problems

- Identify why performance management systems so often fail and how to avoid these common mistakes

- Work through a simple, effective model to help struggling employees improve their performance

- Design innovative approaches to succession planning for your valued employees



Want to learn more?



Simply email to emilia@infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/hr .



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210

Email: emilia@infocusinternational.com

Website: www.infocusinternational.com





