Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd. Mobility Leaders, Disruptors, Stakeholders and Partners to Re-imagine the Future of Smart Mobility Across Asia

Singapore, Aug 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On 7-9 September 2021, MOVE Asia brings together those driving change in urban mobility across Asia to explore the opportunities, strategies and developments to fast-track smart mobility across Asia.



Over the three days, over 130 expert speakers from across the region will be discussing and debating topics on MaaS, electric vehicles, city freight, smart cities, energy, charging, and battery tech.



Opening the event on day one, Michael Lohscheller, Global CEO, VinFast and Isao Sekiguchi, Regional Vice President, ASEAN, Nissan Motor will envision the Smart Mobility on their respective keynotes. Leaders from BCG Digital Ventures, Eurazeo, Momentum Ventures and VentureTECH will then take over with their keynote panel on Accelerating the investment for a greener transportation system



Headlining second day of the event are Andy Palmer, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Switch Mobility, Amr Adel, Senior Vice President, Mobility East of Shell, Pradeep Parameswaran, President of Uber Mobility, APAC and Tom Elvidge, SVP Vehicle Programmes of Arrival who will be sharing about how they are leading their organisations toward becoming smarter, more customer-centric and more sustainable in their respective keynotes.



On day three, Noni Purnomo, President Director and CEO of Blue Bird Group will be showing you how you could be Driving into the future with mobility innovations while Arun Kumar, CFO of Ola Electric and Group CFO of Ola who will be reveals their developments in Building an EV ecosystem. Rounding up the keynotes is the much-anticipated keynote panel on "Propelling urban air mobility - Towards being technologically feasible, commercially viable, and socially acceptable" by Lionel Sinai-Sinelnikoff, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ASCENT, Sanjay Suresh, Head of APAC Drone Deliveries of Skyports, Hon Lung Chu, Head of Singapore and BD SEA of Volocopter and Jeffrey Lowe, Chief Executive Officer of Asian Sky Group



Additional featured speakers at MOVE Asia include:

- Roger Jones, Executive General Manager Business Technology, Auckland Transport

- Nate Chanchareon, Head of Strategic Planning, Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTS)

- Mark Steven Pastor, Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure, Department of Transportation (Philippines)

- Dr Non A, Senior Expert in Smart City Promotion, Digital Economy Promotion Agency

- Dr. Akarin Suwannarat, Chief Technology Officer & Executive Vice President, Energy Absolute

- Kirk James, Chief Brand Officer, Gogoro

- Vikrama Dhiman, Head of Product, Mobility, Gojek

- Philipp Kandal, Head of Engineering, Geo, Grab

- Piyush Prasad, National Business Head, HERO Electric

- Juan Intan Kangrawan, Head of Data Analytic, Jakarta Smart City

- Alistair Scott, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover Asia Pacific

- Liu Chien-Pang, Senior Engineer, Ministry of Transport and Communications Taiwan

- Dr. Lee Chen-Yu, Director, Taipei Smart City Project Management Office (TPMO)

- Satya Widya Yudha, Member of the Board, The National Energy Council of the Republic of Indonesia

- Tessa Knox-Grant, Executive Director, Planning and Programs, Transport for NSW

- Sardjono Jhony Tjitrokusumo, President Director, Transjakarta

- Wen Tung Chiu, Group Director (Research & Development), Strategic Planning Group, Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore



Running alongside the conference is a virtual exhibition hall showcasing the latest education technologies by mobility industry leaders including Shell, HERE Technologies, Geotab, ABB, Caburn Telecom, Cornerstone Technologies, Continental, Google Maps Platform, Gridwiz, iZeeM, LSC ECOSYSTEM CORPORATION, NextBillion.ai, Sendbird, TomTom and more.

The two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather over 2,000 mobility stakeholders from APAC and beyond.



About MOVE Asia 2021



Date: 7-9 September 2021, LIVE ONLINE

Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 09:00 am SGT / GMT+8

Website: https://bit.ly/3yr4hAB

Regsister free pass: https://bit.ly/3kwE2E2



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.



Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion.



Jessica Foong

Marketing

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Jessica.foong@terrapinn.com





