  • Monday, August 30, 2021
Monday, 30 August 2021, 13:31 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2021

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Global Sales

- North America (260,000 units, up 30.5 percent year on year)
In the U.S., sales were driven by solid sales of light trucks including the RAV4, sedans including the Camry and Corolla, and HEVs including the Venza, and in addition, sales dropped in the same month of the previous year due to effects of COVID-19. As a result, sales in North America were up substantially year-on-year.

- China (170,000 units, up 2.8 percent year on year)
Sales of the Camry, Levin, RAV4, Wildlander, and Lexus brand vehicles were strong, and were up year-on-year.

- Japan (140,000 units, up 9.4 percent year on year)
Although the semiconductor supply shortage affected production, its impact was limited, and sales of the Yaris and Roomy were strong. As a result, sales were up year-on-year.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3BCqq1d.l.


Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation
Aug 30, 2021 18:18 HKT/SGT
