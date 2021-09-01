Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tanaka Memorial Foundation TANAKA Memorial Foundation to Offer Precious Metals Research Grants of up to 5 Million Yen Applications for research projects are open from September 1 to November 30 for research and development themes related to the use of precious metals in new technologies

TOKYO, Sept 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The TANAKA Memorial Foundation (Representative Director: Hideya Okamoto) announced that it will take applications for research themes for FY2021 Precious Metals Research Grants between September 1 (Wed) and November 30 (Tue). Applications will be accepted from Japanese educational institutions and public research institutes conducting research and development using precious metals. In this 23rd year of the research grant, recipients will receive 5 million yen for the Platinum Award, 2 million yen for the Gold Award, 1 million yen for the Silver Award, 1 million yen for the Young Researcher Award, and 300,000 yen for the Encouragement Award.



Applications for the Precious Metals Research Grants are open to themes in all fields related to new technology and research and development in which precious metals can make a contribution. Applications can be submitted using the application form on the TANAKA Memorial Foundation website (https://tanaka-foundation.or.jp), and, after strict examination, award recipients will be announced at the end of March 2022.



The TANAKA Memorial Foundation aims to contribute to the development and cultivation of new fields for precious metals and to the development of science, technology, and the social economy by conducting activities that enable more people to experience a prosperous society. This program is being implemented to help support the various challenges faced in the "new world opened up by precious metals." Last year research and development on "development and application of precious metal catalytic reactions with unconventional low-temperature action using surface protonics" which contributes to SDGs and ESG investing and can also make a large contribution to the government's 2050 goal of carbon neutrality won a Gold Award. Another Gold Award was presented for research and development on "development of an oxidation resistant Ir-based high-entropy alloy" related to high-entropy alloys, a new category of metallic material that is currently gaining attention.



Overview of the 2021 Precious Metals Research Grants



Theme:

- Themes that involve any of the following: new technologies to which precious metals can make a contribution, research related to precious metals that will bring innovative evolution to products, or research and development of new products using precious metals



Grant Amounts:

- Platinum Award: 5 million yen (1 award)

- Gold Award: 2 million yen (1 award)

- Silver Awards: 1 million yen (4 awards)

- Young Researcher Awards: 1 million yen (2 awards)

- Encouragement Award: 300,000 yen (several awards)

* The grant amount is treated as a scholarship donation.

* Awards may not be granted in some cases.

* The number of awards is subject to change.



Eligible Candidates:

- Personnel who belong to (or work for) educational institutions in Japan (universities, graduate schools, or technical colleges) or public and related research institutions may participate.

* As long as the applicant is affiliated with a research institution in Japan, the base of activity can be in Japan or overseas.

* The Young Researcher Awards are for researchers under the age of 37 as of April 1, 2021.



Application Period:

- 9am, September 1, 2021 (Wed) - 5pm, November 30, 2021 (Tue)



Application Method:

- Enter the required information on the application form available on the TANAKA Memorial Foundation website (https://tanaka-foundation.or.jp) and upload details of the research (papers and supplementary material on the theme).



Announcement:

- Results will be announced on the TANAKA Memorial Foundation website around the end of March 2022.

* TANAKA will contact the award recipients directly.



Conditions:

Research content that falls under any of the following

- New technology related to precious metals

- Research and development related to precious metals that bring about innovative evolution in products

- Research and development of new products using precious metals

* Precious metal refers to eight elements of platinum, gold, silver, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and osmium.

* If development is conducted jointly (or planned to be) with other material manufacturers, please indicate so.

* Products that have already been commercialized, put to practical use, or that are planned are not eligible.



Inquiries Concerning the Research Grant Program:

Precious Metals Research Grants Office

Global Marketing / R&D Supervisory Department, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

22F Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-6422

TEL: 03-6311-5596 FAX: 03-6311-5529 E-mail: joseikin@ml.tanaka.co.jp

TANAKA Memorial Foundation website: https://tanaka-foundation.or.jp



Press release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/pdf/files/20210901.pdf



TANAKA Memorial Foundation



Established: April 1, 2015

Address: 22F Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Hideya Okamoto

Purpose of Business: To provide grants for research related to precious metals to contribute to the development and cultivation of new fields for precious metals, and to the development of science, technology, and the social economy.

Areas of Business: Provision of grants for scientific and technological research related to precious metals. Recognition of excellent analysis of precious metals and holding of seminars and other events.



TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.



Headquarters: 22F, Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Koichiro Tanaka, Representative Director & CEO

Founded: 1885

Incorporated: 1918

Capital: 500 million yen

Employees: 2,453 (as of March 31, 2021)

Sales: JPY 1,251,066,897,000 (FY2020)

Main businesses: Manufacture, sales, import and export of precious metals (platinum, gold, silver, and others) and various types of industrial precious metals products.

URL: https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com



Press Inquiries

TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Tanaka Memorial Foundation

Sectors: Metals & Mining, Science & Nanotech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

