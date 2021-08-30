Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 30, 2021
Monday, 30 August 2021, 15:51 HKT/SGT
Source: Mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2021

TOKYO, Aug 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2021 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in July 2021 decreased 19.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2021]
CX-5: 26,417 units (down 25.8% year on year)
CX-9: 6,498 units (up 77.6%)
MAZDA3: 5,073 units (down 25.8%)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in July 2021 decreased 23.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2021]
CX-30: 11,241 units (up 2.5% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,593 units (down 3.8%)
MAZDA2: 2,082 units (down 32.8%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in July 2021 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.7 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.4 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2021]
MAZDA2: 2,125 units (down 0.1% year on year)
CX-5: 1,480 units (down 6.3%)
MAZDA3: 1,264 units (down 15.7%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in July 2021 decreased 14.6% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2021]
CX-5: 23,858 units (down 26.4% year on year)
CX-9: 4,643 units (up 35.0%)
MAZDA3: 4,428 units (up 19.5%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in July 2021 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in July 2021]
CX-5: 33,267 units (up 7.1% year on year)
MAZDA3: 19,819 units (down 1.4%)
CX-30: 19,116 units (up 10.1%)


