Washington, D.C., Aug 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Are you tired of 0% interest on your fiat currency savings? Join the most significant cryptocurrency upgrade (bit.ly/38DGcMR) and earn up to 8.55% annualized reward rate (APR) for your deposit.



Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is the next big thing in crypto. The second-largest cryptocurrency is migrating from the energy-consuming proof-of-work (PoW) to a much more efficient proof-of-stake (PoS). Under PoS, you lock funds used for validating transactions, and you earn interest rates as a reward.



You can stake your ETH, become a validator, and earn high interest on your deposit. Holding ETH this year might be a good idea, as analysts expect the Ether price to soar in case of a successful upgrade. Staking is becoming more and more popular as validators can earn up to 8.55% APR. No wonder over $13 bln worth of ETH has been staked as ETH 2.0 already.



However, not everyone can run a validator node. You need 32 ETH at minimum (over $88k), deep knowledge of the Ethereum network, and your infrastructure.



It's much easier to join SimpleFX Stake&Trade. It's a unique staking pool service, where you can invest the frozen funds. Stake your ETH today (bit.ly/3joXeV4). The earlier you do it, the higher the reward.



Here's what you get with SimpleFX Stake&Trade:

- No fees and no minimum deposits

- Stable Interest Earnings from your ETH deposit

- ETH 2.0 offers a high APR

- Profit from the rising Ethereum price

- Use the staked funds for trading.



Invest your staked coins. Trade stocks, forex, gold, crypto. Hedge your ETH 2.0 funds with bright leveraged shorts. Staking your Ether, you make a profit while helping the ETH community secure the network and run a historic cryptocurrency upgrade.



200-times cheaper than traditional Ethereum transfers



Tired of paying high fees for your BTC or ETH transfers? We've got you covered! Our engineers have just integrated Binance Smart Chain (BSC) payments for ten new cryptocurrencies.



Open the following accounts and enjoy BSC payments that cost $0.25 per transaction instead of $50 using traditional Ethereum ETC20 tokens:

BTC - Bitcoin

ETH - Ethereum

LINK - Chainlink

LTC - Litecoin

BCH - Bitcoin Cash

ZEC - Zcash

ETC - Ethereum Classic

DAI - Dai

DOT - Polkadot

XRP - Ripple

BAND - Band Protocol

XTZ - Tezos

ONT - Ontology

ADA - Cardano

ATOM - Cosmos

YFII - yearn.finance

EOS - Eos



The transaction cost is very affordable. Here are the SimpleFX payments time and fees estimations for BSC and ETH Networks for May 2021:



BEP-20

Deposit: free

USDT Withdrawal: $0.25

Deposit confirmation time: 1 min



ETC-20

Deposit: free

USDT Withdrawal: $50

Deposit confirmation time: 15 min



Binance is one of the significant cryptocurrency exchanges, and they are developing their payments ecosystem to help their customers make cheaper and faster transfers.



About SimpleFX



SimpleFX is a renowned trading app that has been in business since 2014. Was one of the first brokers offering cryptocurrency accounts. You can sign up for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin accounts with just an email.



The broker's agile team is improving its tools constantly. Recently they have created a native HarmonyOS app for Huawei users.



SimpleFX's purpose is to provide the easiest way to trade globally. SimpleFX is mobile-first, but you can use the same app across all devices. Trade with SimpleFX WebTrader, native iOS, Android, or Huawei app or MetaTrader4.



Their team is always up to date with the newest cryptocurrency trend. They offer the lowest transfer fees available; that's why they have recently introduced Binance Coin, Binance USD, and the fastest and most economical Binance Smart Chain.



If you'd like to trade a stock or any other asset they still don't have in their offer, give them a shout, and chances are they are already working on it; if not, they will include your proposition in the products roadmap.



Wall Street has zero control over them. Sign up with an email address, make a deposit, and cash in profits.



Using just your email address, you can also become a SimpleFX affiliate. You don't need to deposit a single cent to start earning lifetime revenue share (up to 30%) from your referral links.

Sign up to SimpleFX with an email, give it a try, and ride the ever-exciting global financial markets.



Here's why SFX is the best trading app:

- no ID verification for cryptocurrency accounts. Sign up with e-mail

- Invest Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Binance Coin, and more (22 cryptocurrency accounts)

- No minimum deposits

- No fees

- Up to 50x leverage on stocks $1,000 depo = $50,000

- Up to 500x leverage on Forex $1,000 depo = $50,000

- Reputable - over seven years in the market

- Global reach - check out for your local currency (over 20 fiat currencies)

- Great support English, Spanish, Portuguese and more (probably in your language)

- SimpleFX is independent and not controlled by Wall Street

- Active development team willing to add new features especially for you

- Frequently updated WebTrader (working in every browser), native iOS and Android apps

- The most efficient cryptocurrency payments. Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) fast transfers with super low fees (100 times lower than Ethereum ERC-20)

- Stake & Trade - earn 8.55% annual interest on your ETH 2.0 deposit. Trade with your frozen money.





