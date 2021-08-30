Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 30, 2021
Monday, 30 August 2021, 17:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
Electrolyte manufacturers are expanding for the global competition, the high-end solvent supplier Shida Shenghua becomes the key enterprise

HONG KONG, Aug 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - According to Mitsubishi Chemical in Japan, it will spend billions of yen on increasing the output of lithium-ion battery electrolyte. These funds will invest in upgrading the equipment of factories in the United States, Britain and China, which aims to increase the annual global production capacity to 90000 tons by 2023.

It is reported that at present, Mitsubishi Chemical holds a 20 per cent share of the global market in lithium-ion battery electrolyte. Over the past decade, Mitsubishi Chemical has cooperated with Shida shenghua (603026:CH), a exclusive supplier of solvents, which underlines its advantages by the means of the high-performance electrolyte that contains additives for protecting electrodes to inhibit the generation of gases.

Mitsubishi Chemical and Shidashenghua together have nearly 300 patents related to the electrolyte. They will find the best manufacturing method for battery manufacturers by the means of these patents. At present, the products have spread in vehicle lithium batteries in Japan, the United States, Europe and other markets.

Except Mitsubishi Chemical, other Japanese material manufacturers such as JFE, holdings and Sumitomo chemical are also constantly prompting the quality and output of their products to confront with the challenges from Chinese enterprises.

It is reported that Shidashenghua currently holds 90% of the market share in lithium electrolyte exports. Attributed to the large capacity expansion of Japanese electrolyte enterprises in the later stage, the lithium solvent demand is huge. Shidashenghua remarks that it would increase the export proportion as much as possible, and has built a subsidiary in Japan for strengthening the R&D cooperation with Japanese electrolyte enterprises.

A electrolyte expert in Mitsubishi Chemical remarks that, in the global solvent market, only the quality of Shidashenghua's solvent is the best. For high-end power batteries, Shidashenghua's solvent is their only choice as the electrolyte. The safety performance requirement of power batteries is very high, consequently, the certification cycle of lithium electric solvent limits in 8-10 years.



Topic: Press release summary
Source:
Sectors: Chemicals, Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Alltronics Announces 2021 Interim Results  
Aug 30, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Quantum Solutions' Capital Alliance Partner Applies for IPO in Hong Kong  
Aug 30, 2021 18:40 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Damping Force Adjustment Absorber Adopted by Toyota for New Land Cruiser  
Aug 30, 2021 18:18 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power to Participate in a Joint Study for the Establishment of a Commercial-scale SAF Production Technology and the Creation of a Supply Chain  
Aug 30, 2021 17:55 HKT/SGT
Electrolyte manufacturers are expanding for the global competition, the high-end solvent supplier Shida Shenghua becomes the key enterprise  
Aug 30, 2021 17:55 HKT/SGT
Liberty Star Executes a Financing Agreement for Drilling Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, in Cochise County, Arizona  
Aug 30, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2021  
Aug 30, 2021 15:51 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2021  
Aug 30, 2021 13:31 HKT/SGT
KPMG report highlights fintech and digitalisation as growth drivers of Mainland China's securities industry  
Aug 30, 2021 13:20 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces 2021 Interim Results   
Aug 30, 2021 12:55 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Insights Forum 2021
6  -  10   September
Virtual
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
2nd NXT CX Summit India 2021
22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       