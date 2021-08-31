|
|Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Colt
|Colt launches unique proposition that provides comprehensive market data coverage for exchanges in Mainland China via Hong Kong
TOKYO, Aug 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt Technology Services today announced the expansion of its portfolio of Market Data services to incorporate Mainland China. This new and unique proposition, available in Europe, North America and Asia, make Colt the only comprehensive provider of market data coverage for stock, futures and commodity exchanges across the country.
From today, customers can access Market Data services, available directly from within Hong Kong Stock Exchange's (HKEX) colocation facility, for the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). Market Data services for the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) will be added in Q3 2021.
As a licensed market data provider, Colt offers raw and normalised feeds at consistently low latencies, even during periods of volatility. Different methods of delivery are also available: customers collocated at the market venues themselves can consume data feeds directly; away consumption is also available through Colt's extensive global network and Colt PrizmNet financial extranet with deterministic latency and resilience built-in. Both guarantee efficient and reliable market data delivery.
Moreover, Colt offers a software-normalised format using a standard API that eliminates potential speed loss that arises when normalising and distributing at the source. Customers can also monitor the bandwidth utilisation (at 1s, 10ms and 1ms granularity), message rates, dropped packets, and A/B Feed latency deltas (microseconds) of its raw and normalised market data feeds through Colt's proprietary web portal.
"Colt's stable, reliable and low latency connectivity has been trusted and certified by its financial customers for over 20 years." says Masato Hoshino, Head of Asia and Representative Director & President at Colt. "The ability to subscribe to these exchange data feeds in a secure, fast and reliable manner is critical to their trading needs. We will continue to expand our Market Data coverage and low latency network, and invest in our software development, to provide more agile, flexible and secure services to our customers."
About Colt
Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity - taking what's always been in its DNA to enable customers' success. The Colt IQ Network connects more than 900+ data centres and over 29,000 on net buildings across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs.
Colt understands today's shifting connectivity requirements and provides agile, on-demand and secure high bandwidth networking and voice solutions to ensure enterprises can thrive. Customers include data-intensive organisations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV).
Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector, and because of this, it's able to put its customers' needs at its core. For more information, please visit https://colt.net.
