  • Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 08:16 HKT/SGT
Source: Dvision Network
Dvision Hosts Metaverse Conference for BSC's Anniversary

HONG KONG, Sept 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Dvision Network team is hosting an augmented reality metaverse conference to commemorate the first anniversary of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem next month. The celebration will start on the 8th and end on the 13th of September, lasting six days with an action-packed agenda that should last around 4-5 hours per day.


Dubbed the "Binance Smart Chain 1st Anniversary in Dvision Metaversarve", the event will be co-hosted with 30 notable projects in the GameFi and NFT space built on the BSC ecosystem, including StepHero, Alpaca Finance, MyDefiPet, Cryptoblades, Bunny Park, Faraland and many others, that are disclosed in their event page. The metaverse event will be conducted in the special Binance Hall built inside of the Dvision World.

The BSC anniversary is expected to offer various activities, in-game events and airdrops sponsored by participating projects. Attendees will be able to participate in-game quizzes, get their groove on during the dancing event at the conference hall, and chase randomly spawned characters in order to be rewarded by unique NFT items and partner tokens. Last but not least, the "Digging the Earth" event will allow anyone to shovel certain areas during the event to earn partner rewards. Overall, it is expected to be a highly rewarding anniversary celebration both for partnering projects and attending members. The presence of different in-game activities ensure the interactiveness of the BSC anniversary, that will also be accompanied by high-level panel sessions and presentations.

Unique Metaverse Conference

The Binance Smart Chain 1st anniversary on Metaverse continues the next generational trend of metaverse-based conferences. Attendees will be able to leverage innovative features for a unique experience throughout the conference duration.

The conference will also showcase some of the best projects that have launched products within the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. Some of these projects have partnered with Dvision Network for the conference. They include Splinterland, an NFT card trading and gaming platform on the BSC network. Many in the blockchain gaming space will also meet there X World Games (XWG) a decentralized gaming ecosystem that is available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. Long time technological partner of Dvision, Curvegrid, which is a blockchain project that develops a unique MultiBaas blockchain application server that makes it easier and less expensive to build business applications on the blockchain. Dvision Network used CurveGrid's MultiBaas solution to build a cross-chain bridge when it migrated its protocol to BSC earlier in the year. Another notable team, MyDeFiPet, a virtual pet game that combines DeFi, collectibles on BSC and KardiaChain will be present in the event.

Other partners include Alpaca Finance, Liquidifty, Bunny Park, BabySwap, and many more. The previous events held on the Dvision Metaverse recorded good turnout and the Binance Smart Chain anniversary is expected to exceed previous numbers due to the popularity of the blockchain protocol.

To join the attendees in this virtual event, users can now pre-register to get notified when access to the BSC Anniversary Hall will be available.

About the Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was launched roughly a year ago to provide an affordable and efficient smart contract solution for the decentralized finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) industry.

Since then, the smart contract ecosystem has garnered extreme success and has become the home of multiple DeFi and NFT projects.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a blockchain-based metaverse that allows users to create avatars and participate in a virtual ecosystem. Users can create NFTs without prior knowledge or experience by leveraging the tools made available within the Dvision Network metaverse.

The platform is powered by the DVI utility token, which is traded on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. Dvision Network was initially built on Ethereum and further connected to the BSC via the MultiBaas Bridge. BSC users can trade and exchange the BEP-20 version of the DVI token on popular BSC DEXs like PancakeSwap.

Media Contact:
Name: Boburjon Muydinov
Email: official@dvision.network
Company: Dvision Network


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: CryptoCurrency, Blockchain, ICOs & Tokens, FinTech, NTFs
