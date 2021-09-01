Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
"The Future Is Now" - Asia Digital Financial Summit 2021 and S.A.M. Academy Launched
- S.A.M. Academy officially launched on 1 September 2021
- Asia Digital Financial Summit to be held on 27 November 2021
- The Financial Commission endorses Samtrade Academy as certified educational provider, Aug 2021

SINGAPORE, Sept 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2nd edition of the Asia Digital Financial Summit will take place on 27 November 2021. Featuring keynote speaker Tony Fernandes founder of Air Asia, and a stellar line-up of exciting speakers covering a wide range of investments, currencies and topics such as business and entrepreneurship etc, it will once again reach out to some 2 million potential attendees.


Registrations commence on 1 September 2021 via the Asia Digital Financial Summit registration link : https://promo.samtradeacademy.com/stac-adfs2021nov-en-press/.

Along with the launch of the Asia Digital Financial Summit, S.A.M. Academy will also be officially launched. S.A.M. Academy aims to be the trusted education partner for learners and investors and with a faculty of expert practitioners boasting decades of experience between them, learners are provided with solid insights coupled with practical knowledge that can be immediately applied to their careers or daily lives.

Announcing the launch of S.A.M. Academy, Mr Md. Shidiq, CEO of S.A.M. Academy, believes strongly in the company's mission to provide investors and lifelong learners the opportunity to learn from the very best in the industry and to be able to put their education into practice immediately. "Learning is best expressed in doing. That's the ultimate test of whether we have managed to not just impart theoretical knowledge about a certain subject, but a deep understanding of the ins-and-outs of how to apply their learning practically in their daily lives."

The inaugural Summit was held in June 2021 and was attended by thousands from across Asia. Renowned investor Jim Rogers, the keynote speaker, gave attendees extensive insights into the economy, markets, and a healthy reality check regarding what he sees as the short and medium-term opportunities in 2022 and beyond. Attendees gave a very enthusiastic 5-star thumbs-up to the event and many came away with new insights and useful learnings.

"Every one of our instructors and coaches are highly-experienced traders and working professionals in their respective fields who are passionate about imparting their knowledge and real-world experience to guide learners along their own learning journeys and help them to earn passive income for themselves while maintaining their current jobs."

In August this year, The Financial Commission, a leading independent member-driven external dispute resolution (EDR) organization for international online brokerages that participate in global foreign exchange (forex), CFDs, derivatives, and cryptocurrency markets, declared Samtrade Academy as a certified educational provider following a thorough review of the extensive educational content Samtrade Academy offers. This ensures that users who receive such content have access to accurate educational materials. Samtrade Academy is an affiliate and also the full-fledged financial educational arm of S.A.M. Academy (Reference: https://bit.ly/3zyoBl9)

About S.A.M. Academy (samacademy.sg)

S.A.M. Academy is a leading education organiser and training company in business, entrepreneurship, tech, personal finance, and lifestyle courses.

S.A.M. Academy provides PMETs, retail investors, aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners with practical knowledge they can use and empowers them to positively improve their lives, financially and otherwise. Via their members portal, users can access and be equipped via thousands of hours of hands-on training. In addition, S.A.M. Academy regularly organises exciting events featuring highly sought after speakers from around the world. Visit https://www.samacademy.sg.

Issued on behalf of S.A.M. Academy by Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd

Media Contact
Tel: +65 6958-8008
email: query@waterbrooks.com.sg

Mr Derek Yeo
Mobile: +65 9791-4707
email: derek@waterbrooks.com.sg


Topic: Press release summary
Source:
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, CryptoCurrency, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Genesys Bolsters Asia Pacific Presence with New Appointments to its Regional Leadership Team Amid Robust Business Momentum in the Region  
Sept 1, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Xfers & SEBA Bank Named Finalists for Global CBDC Challenge organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore  
Sept 1, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Legend Holdings Revenue and Net Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Stood at RMB 228.57 Billion and RMB 4.69 Billion in 1H2021  
Sept 1, 2021 14:20 HKT/SGT
"The Future Is Now" - Asia Digital Financial Summit 2021 and S.A.M. Academy Launched  
Sept 1, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
ZALL Smart Commerce Group (2098.HK) increased revenue by 40.3% in 1H2021, aims for RMB100 billion on year  
Sept 1, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Launches Simulated Annealing Service Utilizing Vector Supercomputers  
Sept 1, 2021 13:05 HKT/SGT
Establishment of Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR)  
Sept 1, 2021 12:41 HKT/SGT
iSend Logistics Malaysia Partners IKOBANA to Expand Delivery Business Nationwide  
Sept 1, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Memorial Foundation to Offer Precious Metals Research Grants of up to 5 Million Yen  
Sept 1, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Dvision Hosts Metaverse Conference for BSC's Anniversary  
Sept 1, 2021 08:16 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Insights Forum 2021
6  -  10   September
Virtual
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
2nd NXT CX Summit India 2021
22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       