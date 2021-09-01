Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 21:45 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Kine Protocol
Kine Protocol to Integrate with Polygon Network to Provide High-speed, Dependable Derivatives Trading

SINGAPORE, Sept 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Kine Protocol has partnered with Polygon to bring high margin, cross-chain derivatives trading to the Polygon Network for further scalability and increased user adoption.


Kine Protocol makes cross-chain asset transformation between Polygon, Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum network possible with lower gas fees, assuaging concerns about increasing gas fees on the Ethereum network. Accepted assets for staking include BTC, MATIC, BNB, Kine, BTC/ETH Quick LP, USDC/ETH Quick LP, MATIC/ETH Quick LP with Kine dAPP managing risk and distributing rewards.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, said, "The launch of Kine Protocol is yet another example of the world's brightest blockchain developers choosing Polygon as the foundation for their innovations. We're excited to facilitate frictionless experiences so users can experience the future of derivatives trading on Kine Protocol."

Kine Protocol's team has extensive experience in derivatives trading, with previous roles at HSBC and Merrill Lynch. By deploying general-purpose liquidity pools, Kine's DeFi protocol facilitates fast, transparent derivatives trading without the presence of counterparties.

Lei Wang, CEO and Founder of Kine Protocol, said, "We look forward to growing the Kine Protocol community through Polygon and supporting Polygon's mission to bring blockchain infrastructure to the masses."

With Polygon's full-stack Ethereum scaling solution, tens of thousands of Polygon users can log on at the same time to open and close derivatives positions without counterparties.

Polygon's high-speed and low-gas infrastructure makes Kine's features - including staking, minting, burning, rewards, and liquidity farming - even faster, providing a frictionless experience for all users.

About Kine Protocol

Kine is a decentralized protocol that establishes general-purpose liquidity pools backed by a customizable portfolio of digital assets. The liquidity pool allows traders to open and close derivatives positions according to trusted price feeds, avoiding the need for counterparties. Kine lifts restrictions on existing peer-to-pool (or peer-to-contract) trading protocols by expanding the collateral space to any Ethereum-based assets and allowing third-party liquidation.

Website: https://kine.io/
Discord: https://discord.gg/rzFpssXHcT
Telegram: https://t.me/kineprotocol
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KineProtocol
Medium: https://medium.com/@KineProtocol

About Polygon

Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, etc, and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 450+ Dapps, ~350M txns, and ~13.5M+ unique users.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here.

Website: https://polygon.technology/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/0xPolygon
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/0xpolygon/
Discord: https://discord.gg/XvpHAxZ
Telegram: https://t.me/polygonofficial

Media Contact: hello@kine.io


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Kine Protocol
Sectors: CryptoCurrency, Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Kine Protocol to Integrate with Polygon Network to Provide High-speed, Dependable Derivatives Trading  
Sept 1, 2021 21:45 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and Far EasTone Telecommunications to Collaborate On Streaming Multi-angle Video Content in Taiwan  
Sept 1, 2021 18:27 HKT/SGT
Alpha DX Advancing on its First Public-Private Partnership in Digital Learning & Education with Uzbekistan  
Sept 1, 2021 18:11 HKT/SGT
Ev Dynamics Receives Belt and Road Environmental Leadership Recognition Award 2020  
Sept 1, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Sixth Belt and Road Summit opens today  
Sept 1, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Genesys Bolsters Asia Pacific Presence with New Appointments to its Regional Leadership Team Amid Robust Business Momentum in the Region  
Sept 1, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Xfers & SEBA Bank Named Finalists for Global CBDC Challenge organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore  
Sept 1, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Legend Holdings Revenue and Net Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Stood at RMB 228.57 Billion and RMB 4.69 Billion in 1H2021  
Sept 1, 2021 14:20 HKT/SGT
'The Future Is Now' - Asia Digital Financial Summit 2021 and S.A.M. Academy Launched  
Sept 1, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
ZALL Smart Commerce Group (2098.HK) increased revenue by 40.3% in 1H2021, aims for RMB100 billion on year  
Sept 1, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Insights Forum 2021
6  -  10   September
Virtual
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
2nd NXT CX Summit India 2021
22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
2021 World Battery Industry Expo
18  -  20   November
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       