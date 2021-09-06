Monday, 6 September 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CEKD Berhad CEKD Berhad Launches Prospectus to Raise RM24.28 Million from IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CEKD BERHAD ("CEKD" or the "Group"), a die-cutting solutions provider as well as manufacturer of die-cutting moulds and trader of related consumables, tools and accessories enroute to a listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities), is pleased to announce the launch of the Group's prospectus for the initial public offering (IPO).





The Group aims to raise RM24.28 million from its upcoming listing. The IPO involves the public issue of 50.59 million new shares at the issue price of RM0.48 sen per share, to be made available for application in the following manner:



Public issue:

- 9.73 million new shares will be available for application to the Malaysian public;

- 9.73 million new shares will be allocated for application by eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group;

- 6.81 million new shares by way of private placement to selected investors; and

- 24.32 million shares by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).



The Utilisation of Proceeds table as below:

https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_CEKD202109062.jpg



Managing Director of CEKD, Yap Kai Ning, said: "The forthcoming listing of CEKD Berhad marks a significant milestone in our history. This IPO will not only strengthen our presence in the industry as a leading die-cutting solutions provider and manufacturer but also raise our profile to help us in our expansion plans. We are committed to sustaining our reputation and creating value for our shareholders."



"The proceeds from the IPO will go towards acquiring laser-cutting machines and automatic steel rule processors to support business expansion and increase our production efficiency. Our production capability will be enhanced with the upgrading of our computer software and servers and this will support business growth. Besides the purchase of machinery and equipment, we are also going to acquire a factory for Hotstar located in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur."



As at 6 August 2021, the Group has a large and diverse customer base of 1,309 customers while the Group achieved an average gross profit margin of 48.3% from FYE 2018 to FYE 2020.



Managing Director of Corporate Finance, M&A Securities Sdn Bhd (M&A Securities), Datuk Bill Tan said: "As of today, we have received positive response from investors for CEKD's IPO and we are pleased to play a significant role in its goal to become a public listed company. This milestone today is the result of the hard work and dedication of the CEKD team. They are experienced and committed with operational expertise and in-depth knowledge of the manufacturing of die-cutting moulds and trading of related consumables, tools and accessories. The IPO will strengthen CEKD's foothold in the industry."



CEKD's Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Placement Agent in relation to the IPO is M&A Securities. Pursuant to the underwriting agreement, M&A Securities will be underwriting for shares available for application by the Malaysian public.



