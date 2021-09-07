Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 12:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Cryoviva Singapore Cryoviva Singapore Expands Cord Blood Banking Services to Bahrain - The move to serve families in Bahrain follows the fast-growing family cord blood bank's successful foray into the UAE recently. With an internationally accredited cord blood storage facility in Singapore and the city-state's reputation for stringent health services quality guidelines, families in Bahrain can opt to store their baby's precious cord blood stem cells here reliably and safely with Cryoviva.

Singapore, Sept 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Local family cord blood bank Cryoviva Singapore (https://cryoviva.com.sg) is continuing with its rapid geographic growth plans with an entry into the Bahrain market. This latest new market entry closely follows Cryoviva establishing a footprint in Dubai to serve couples in the UAE that are on the family way.

Rajesh Nair, CEO of Cryoviva Singapore

"It fills the entire Cryoviva team with a great sense of pride and satisfaction to help customers in Bahrain and add another nation to the list of countries we serve from Singapore. We are steadfastly focused on our goal to give every family the chance to benefit from the medical potential of cord component stem cells should they ever need it. Every new market we enter and serve successfully is another step closer to that goal," says Rajesh Nair, CEO of Cryoviva Singapore.



"Our excellent credentials as a well-established cord blood bank with a proven track record, experienced medical and management teams and strong investor backing make us a reliable and trustworthy provider for young families in Bahrain. Equally importantly, I believe that customers in Bahrain get considerable confidence and reassurance from Singapore's reputation for world-class facilities and strict adherence to high quality standards. We look forward to collaborating with healthcare providers in Bahrain offering maternity services to offer greater service to their valued patients."



Rajesh believes that while Cryoviva continues with its expansion plans into more countries in the Middle East and ASEAN, Singapore continues to be extremely important for the company. "While we have made considerable progress in the relatively short span of 7 years here, we are striving hard to be the top family cord blood bank in Singapore. We strongly believe in the immense potential for growth in cord blood banking here and are confident that our expertise, experience and delivery of top-notch customer service will contribute to convincing more families on the long-term healthcare benefits of the services we offer."



About Cryoviva Singapore



Established in 2014, Cryoviva (https://cryoviva.com.sg) is a reputed family cord blood bank in Singapore. The company is part of an international group that is backed by reputed multinational investor organisations. The Cryoviva group has successfully stored over 160,000 umbilical cord blood units. Cryoviva's cord blood storage facility in Singapore is MoH-licensed, AABB accredited and IS ISO 9001:2015 QMS Certified, testaments to the stringent processes and quality standards that it adheres to. Thanks to being centrally located and proximity to most major maternity hospitals in Singapore, cord blood samples reach its facilities very quickly and efficiently to ensure top quality maintenance upon storage.



Media Contact:

Krish Sharma, General Manager, Cryoviva Singapore

Tel: +65-9651 7080

E-mail: krish@cryoviva.com.sg





