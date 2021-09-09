Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 9, 2021
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 07:04 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda to Start Testing Program in September Toward Launch of Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service Business in Japan
- Public road tests will be conducted in 2022 in Utsunomiya City and Haga Town, Tochigi Prefecture -

TOKYO, Sept 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today announced that it will start a testing program for autonomous vehicles in September 2021, taking a step toward an autonomous vehicle mobility service (MaaS) business in Japan, which Honda is planning to launch under collaboration with Cruise and General Motors.


The testing program for autonomous vehicles mobility service technologies will be conducted in Utsunomiya City and Haga Town, Tochigi Prefecture. As the first step to prepare for thorough testing, a high-definition map of the area will be created using a specialized vehicle for mapping. Once the high-definition map is ready, the autonomous vehicle, Cruise AV, will be driven on public roads to develop and test autonomous vehicles adapted to the traffic environment and the relevant laws and regulations in Japan.

Honda and Cruise will jointly work on the testing program, and also it will be pursued at a new operations test site to be established within a Honda facility in Tochigi Prefecture.

Further ahead, Honda aims to launch its autonomous vehicle MaaS business in Japan using the Cruise Origin, a vehicle jointly developed by Honda, Cruise and General Motors, exclusively for autonomous vehicle mobility service businesses. Honda Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd., a Honda subsidiary for MaaS business, will be the operator of such business in Japan.

Honda will strive to create new value for mobility and people's daily lives by offering its customers the joy of expanding their life's potential through its autonomous vehicle MaaS business.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Aug 3, 2021 18:36 HKT/SGT
Honda Shares First Information on the New NSX Type S, the Final Model of the Second-generation NSX Supercar
July 29, 2021 14:40 HKT/SGT
Honda Sets All-Time Accumulated Production Records for the First Half of Year in China
July 27, 2021 16:30 HKT/SGT
Motul powers Honda motorbikes to a weekend full of victories
July 14, 2021 13:16 HKT/SGT
Honda Reaches 15 Million-unit Mark in Cumulative Power Products Production in China
July 14, 2021 12:11 HKT/SGT
Honda Issues "Honda Sustainability Report 2021"
July 12, 2021 17:05 HKT/SGT
Honda Reaches 15 Million-Unit Mark in Cumulative Automobile Sales in China
June 28, 2021 23:09 HKT/SGT
New Honda Prologue SUV Begins Next Chapter in Brand's EV Direction in North America
June 24, 2021 10:50 HKT/SGT
Honda Holds World Premiere of the All-new Civic Hatchback
June 14, 2021 18:38 HKT/SGT
JAXA and Honda to Begin a Feasibility Study on a Circulative Renewable Energy System
June 11, 2021 17:09 HKT/SGT
Honda Announces the Establishment of Ashirase, Inc., a Startup Originated from IGNITION, a Honda New Business Creation Program
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       