Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Lucid Lucid and Cross Marketing Co. Ltd. partner on 'Global QiQUMO' Expands reach of self-service survey platform to 21 countries across the globe

TOKYO, Sept 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Global programmatic research technology company Lucid has partnered with Cross Marketing Co. Ltd. to expand the reach of their self-service survey platform through the launch of 'Global QiQUMO'.



The partnership enables Global QiQUMO users in Japan to access online survey respondents in a variety of languages and across 21 countries including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, US and the UK. Organizations considering entry into overseas markets can now leverage Global QiQUMO to quickly create localized questionnaires and collate quality survey results in new regions at a reasonable cost.



Tomoe Kita, country manager for East Asia at Lucid said, "As the world continues to change at rapid pace, it's critical for businesses to have research tools that provide them with timely and cost-efficient insight into the minds of consumers across regions important to them. Cross Marketing Co. Ltd has built a valuable survey platform for providing those insights, and Lucid is delighted to partner with them to expand on the reach and scale of Global QiQUMO to additional markets."



As a data and insights business, Cross Marketing Co. Ltd delivers services related to marketing research including data handling support. The company's industry expertise and global reach ensures their customers receive best in class services.



About Cross Marketing Co.Ltd



As a data marketing and insight business, Cross Marketing Co. Ltd.'s main business focuses on marketing research and consultation related to marketing research. Cross Marketing Co. Ltd. is a comprehensive marketing company with more than 10,000 annual survey results in various industries, government and academia. In addition, the company offers marketing research services in more than 20 bases in 11 countries around the world, and in recent years has been actively focusing on marketing support using data. Cross Marketing Co. Ltd. has various achievements in handling data, and continually builds professional knowledge and expertise of the industry through participation in various associations and academic societies.



About Lucid



Lucid is a research technology (ResTech) platform that provides programmatic access to first-party data. With respondents in more than 100 countries, Lucid enables anyone, in any industry, to survey online audiences and get the answers they need. These answers reveal the sentiments, motivations, and behaviors of target demographics - data that can be used to build business strategies, measure the impact of digital advertising, publish research, and more. Founded in 2010, Lucid is headquartered in New Orleans, LA with offices throughout the US, Europe, and Asia.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Lucid

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

