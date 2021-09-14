Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Lucid
Lucid and Cross Marketing Co. Ltd. partner on 'Global QiQUMO'
Expands reach of self-service survey platform to 21 countries across the globe

TOKYO, Sept 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Global programmatic research technology company Lucid has partnered with Cross Marketing Co. Ltd. to expand the reach of their self-service survey platform through the launch of 'Global QiQUMO'.


The partnership enables Global QiQUMO users in Japan to access online survey respondents in a variety of languages and across 21 countries including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, US and the UK. Organizations considering entry into overseas markets can now leverage Global QiQUMO to quickly create localized questionnaires and collate quality survey results in new regions at a reasonable cost.

Tomoe Kita, country manager for East Asia at Lucid said, "As the world continues to change at rapid pace, it's critical for businesses to have research tools that provide them with timely and cost-efficient insight into the minds of consumers across regions important to them. Cross Marketing Co. Ltd has built a valuable survey platform for providing those insights, and Lucid is delighted to partner with them to expand on the reach and scale of Global QiQUMO to additional markets."

As a data and insights business, Cross Marketing Co. Ltd delivers services related to marketing research including data handling support. The company's industry expertise and global reach ensures their customers receive best in class services.

About Cross Marketing Co.Ltd

As a data marketing and insight business, Cross Marketing Co. Ltd.'s main business focuses on marketing research and consultation related to marketing research. Cross Marketing Co. Ltd. is a comprehensive marketing company with more than 10,000 annual survey results in various industries, government and academia. In addition, the company offers marketing research services in more than 20 bases in 11 countries around the world, and in recent years has been actively focusing on marketing support using data. Cross Marketing Co. Ltd. has various achievements in handling data, and continually builds professional knowledge and expertise of the industry through participation in various associations and academic societies.

About Lucid

Lucid is a research technology (ResTech) platform that provides programmatic access to first-party data. With respondents in more than 100 countries, Lucid enables anyone, in any industry, to survey online audiences and get the answers they need. These answers reveal the sentiments, motivations, and behaviors of target demographics - data that can be used to build business strategies, measure the impact of digital advertising, publish research, and more. Founded in 2010, Lucid is headquartered in New Orleans, LA with offices throughout the US, Europe, and Asia.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Lucid
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Alpha DX Group Completes Acquisition of DiDi Academy  
Sept 14, 2021 09:49 HKT/SGT
Revest Finance Announces the Financial NFT Smart Vault  
Sept 14, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
Legend Capital Led a New Round of Investment of Etana  
Sept 14, 2021 08:42 HKT/SGT
Lucid and Cross Marketing Co. Ltd. partner on 'Global QiQUMO'  
Sept 14, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Construction of Lombok Airport - Mandalika bypass road 90% complete  
Sept 13, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
Government Wakes up to Blockchain & Cryptocurrency  
Sept 13, 2021 22:53 HKT/SGT
Asia's fashion showcase CENTRESTAGE concludes  
Sept 13, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Trescon's World Cloud Show Comes Back to India for the 3rd Time with its 10th Global Edition  
Sept 13, 2021 17:32 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Concludes Long-Term Contract to Supply SiC Epitaxial Wafers for ROHM Co., Ltd.  
Sept 13, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
AbbVie, Eisai, and EA Pharma Launch "Humira Support Tool Ordering Service for Patients"  
Sept 13, 2021 15:37 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
2nd NXT CX Summit India 2021
22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
2021 World Battery Industry Expo
18  -  20   November
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       