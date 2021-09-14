Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Monday, 13 September 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mandalika Grand Prix Association
Construction of Lombok Airport - Mandalika bypass road 90% complete

Lombok, Indonesia, Sept 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The construction of a bypass road connecting Lombok International Airport and Mandalika Special Economic Zone in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, has reached 90 percent completion.

An aerial photo of the Mandalika Circuit in Central Lombok, Indonesia on August 21, 2021. (ANTARA PHOTO/Ahmad Subaidi/aww/rst)

The road will connect Lombok Airport and Mandalika as a venue of the International Superbike 2021 and MotoGP 2022. The road will cut short the travel time to Mandalika from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.

"The (construction) progress has reached 90 percent completion," West Nusa Tenggara's Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Office Head Ridwan Syah said here last Sunday.

The 17-kilometer road construction is targeted for completion later this month with a total budget of IDR 800 billion. By November, the road will commence operation, Syah said.

"By end-September the road will be functional, and it will support the hosting of the World Superbike in November," he said.

Previously, the Director General of Highways of PUPR Ministry Hedy Rahadian elaborated the construction of Lombok Airport - Mandalika bypass road, comprising three packages.

The first package spanning 4.3 km is conducted by PT Nindya Karya-Bumi Agung, the second package spanning 9.70 km by building contractors PT Adhi Karya - PT Metro Lestari Utama, while the third package conducted by PT Yasa Patria Perkasa spans 3.38 km.

Reporter: Nur Imansyah, Sri Haryati
Editor: Rahmad Nasution
Copyright (c) ANTARA 2021


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mandalika Grand Prix Association
Sectors: Motorsports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Mandalika Grand Prix Association
Aug 29, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesia honored to host MotoGP pre-season at Mandalika
Aug 23, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesia's Mandalika Circuit: Racing to end the 26-year wait
July 28, 2021 03:00 HKT/SGT
Mandalika Circuit could emerge as favorite in racing world: Expert
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       