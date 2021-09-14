Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 16:46 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai to Join The Global Environmental Initiative "RE100"

TOKYO, Sept 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has joined "RE100", the global environmental initiative that aims to shift the electricity used in business activities to 100% renewable electricity.

RE100 is an initiative committed to shifting the electricity used in business activities to 100% renewable energy with the aim of realizing a carbon-free society, and about 300 companies have joined worldwide. The Climate Group, an international environmental NGO, operates RE100 in partnership with CDP.

In May 2021, Eisai declared that it would achieve carbon neutrality in 2040 as a long-term goal for greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction. In addition, Eisai aims to increase the renewable energy usage rate of electricity throughout the Eisai Group to 100% by 2030 as its medium-term goal. With the accession to RE100, Eisai will accelerate its efforts to achieve the goals, promoting the use of solar power generation based on the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) model and installing power generation equipment using natural energy in addition to the promotion of energy conservation and renewable energy utilization that has been carried out in Eisai.　

Regarding Eisai's accession to RE100, Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 at Climate Group said: "We are delighted that Eisai has joined RE100 the global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP. By committing to 100% renewable electricity by 2030, Eisai is taking leadership in climate action. They join more than 50 Japanese RE100 companies who collectively, send a powerful message that renewable electricity makes good business sense."

Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides, and Eisai calls this philosophy the "human health care (hhc)" philosophy, in one word. To realize this hhc philosophy, Eisai will further strengthen its activities to ensure the sustainability of the global environment, which is the basis of its business activities.

For more detailed information about Eisai's environmental activities, please visit
https://www.eisai.com/sustainability/environment/index.html

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: Environment, BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Sept 14, 2021 11:36 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Abstracts on Oncology Products and Pipeline at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021
Sept 13, 2021 15:37 HKT/SGT
AbbVie, Eisai, and EA Pharma Launch "Humira Support Tool Ordering Service for Patients"
Aug 31, 2021 08:42 HKT/SGT
Eisai and FUJI YAKUHIN Conclude License Agreement Concerning the Development and Distribution of Dotinurad in Five ASEAN Countries
Aug 16, 2021 09:07 HKT/SGT
Anticancer Agent "Tazverik Tablets 200mg" (Tazemetostat Hydrobromide) Launched in Japan for EZH2 Gene Mutation-Positive Follicular Lymphoma
Aug 12, 2021 08:31 HKT/SGT
FDA Approves LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Combination for First-Line Treatment of Adult Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)
Aug 5, 2021 10:45 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Communications at the 37th Corporate Communications Awards
Aug 2, 2021 11:24 HKT/SGT
Eisai's Anti-Epileptic Drug Fycompa Approved In China As Monotherapy For Partial-Onset Seizures And Pediatric Indication For Partial-Onset Seizures
July 30, 2021 09:07 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Biogen Present Preliminary Assessment of the Clinical Effects of Lecanemab (BAN2401)
July 30, 2021 08:24 HKT/SGT
Biogen and Eisai Announce Design of ADUHELM ICARE AD-US Study, the First Real-World Observational Phase 4 Study in Alzheimer's Disease at AAIC 2021
July 29, 2021 16:34 HKT/SGT
Eisai Listed for 20th Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series, An Index for Socially Responsible Investment
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       