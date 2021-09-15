Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 17:55 HKT/SGT Share:

GBA Business School Under Edvantage Group Officially Founded, Further Expansion in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, Sept 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ("Edvantage Group" or the "Group", stock code: 0382.HK), the largest private higher education group in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (the "Greater Bay Area"), is pleased to announce that GBA Business School (the "School") under the Group has been officially founded, with a grand opening and MOU signing ceremony in Conrad Hong Kong on 14 September. The officiating guests included, Dr. Jonathan Choi Koon-shum, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the CPPCC and the Chairman of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Union; Professor Ambrose King Yeo-chi, the former vice-chancellor of The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Mr. Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, Secretary for the Civil Service of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Mr. Alfred Sit Wing-hang, Secretary for Innovation and Technology of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Dr. Jiang Jianxiang, Director of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the LOCPG HK; Dr. Zhang Zhihua, Director of the Youth Department of the LOCPG HK; Professor Albert Chan Sun-chi, President of Guangzhou Huashang College and the former president and vice-chancellor of Hong Kong Baptist University; Professor Timothy W. Tong, former president of Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Professor Leonard Cheng Kwok-hon, President of the Lingnan University; Professor Lee Chack-fan, President of Chu Hai College of Higher Education; Mr. Tommy Yuen Man-chung, Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; Dr. Lee George LAM, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport and Mr. Albert Wong Hak-keung, the CEO of HKSTP. The ceremony had been a great gathering of over 200 celebrities from politics, business, and the academia. After the lighting ceremony, GBA Business School signed two MOUs with Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Union and Hong Kong Cyperport respectively.

Photo 1: From left to right, Mr. Albert Wong Hak-keung; Mr. Tommy Yuen Man-chung; Professor Albert Chan Sun-chi; Mr. Alfred Sit Wing-hang; Mr. Patrick Nip Tak-kuen; Dr. Jonathan Choi Koon-shum; Dr. Liu Yung-chau; Professor Leonard Cheng Kwok-hon; Professor Ambrose King Yeo-chi; Dr. Zhang Zhihua; Professor Lee Chack-fan; Professor Timothy W. Tong; Dr. Lee George LAM; Professor Andrew Chan Chi-fai

Photo 2: From left to right, Prof. Andrew Chan Chi-fai; Dr. Liu Yung Chau

Photo 3: From left to right, Prof. Andrew Chan Chi-fai; Dr. Jonathan Choi Koon-shum; Dr. Liu Yung Chau

Photo 4: From left to right, Mr. Joseph King; Prof. Andrew Chan Chi-fai; Professor Ambrose King Yeo-chi; Dr. Liu Yung Chau

Photo 5: From left to right, Professor Albert Chan Sun-chi; Dr. Liu Yung Chau; Prof. Andrew Chan Chi-fai

Photo 6: Dr. XU, Yangsheng, the President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, presented a special calligraphy that draw by himself to GBA Business School. From left to right, Professor Stella, So Lai Man from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, presented the calligraphy to Ms. Liu Yi Man and Prof. Andrew Chan Chi-fai on behalf of Dr. XU.

Photo 7: Dr. Liu Yung-chau, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Edvantage Group Holdings Limited and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of GBA Business School

Photo 8: Prof. Andrew Chan Chi-fai, President of GBA Business School under Edvantage Group

GBA Business School has held a series of seminars entitled "New Strategic Thinking for the Greater Bay Area" for the past year, with leaders invited from different sectors in the Greater Bay Area to share their practical experiences and insights. In addition, GBA Business School organised online and offline workshops, and even tailor-made leadership training programmes for individual enterprises. Looking forward, GBA Business School plans to progressively offer programmes towards Executive Certificate or Diploma, MBA, EMBA and DBA. With these, GBA Business School hopes to cultivate more future leaders and talents in different areas for the benefit of the Greater Bay Area.



Greater Bay Area: Formulating Key National Policy Planning



GBA Business School: Cultivating Strategic Leaders



Dr. Liu Yung-chau, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Edvantage Group Holdings Limited, said: "The Greater Bay Area is a key national planning policy and the construction of the Greater Bay Area is a major national strategic deployment, aiming to integrate strengths of 9 + 2 regions for the generation of synergy, so as to shape the Greater Bay Area into the most economically dynamic bay area and world-class city cluster in the globe. To build the Greater Bay Area, whether it is to form a world-class urban agglomeration or develop an international science and technology innovation center, high-quality talents are an indispensable prerequisite. Our mission is to cultivate talents and leaders that adopts global perspective, innovative mindset, technological knowledge, social responsibility, strong personal commitment to the country, and expertise in leveraging regional advantages, so as to contribute to the country, society and the endeavour of talent cultivation."



Prof. Andrew Chan Chi-fai, President of GBA Business School under Edvantage Group, remarked: "We will be flexible and make adjustments according to the changing needs of development of the Greater Bay Area, therefore, courses will be designed according to the needs of the specific time and place. GBA Business School will play a 'Super-Connector' role and form strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors as well as academic institutions in the Greater Bay Area, providing them with the necessary information and support that will contribute to the Greater Bay Area. We hope to become a platform for coordinating and collaborating with different global organizations, gathering talents, pooling wisdom, and in turn offering strategic plans and proposals for the development of the Greater Bay Area."



Schools under Edvantage Group have always followed high compliance and high-quality schooling standards, providing students with high-end teaching services through highly differentiated schooling models and high-end Global Immersion Programs, which have been well received and highly recognized by students and parents since the schools started. With these, schools under the Group are able to attract quality student with a higher score and send outstanding graduates to leading companies in various industries. Overseas, Edvantage Group has set up bases in Australia and Singapore, not only recruiting international students locally, but also efficiently empowering students from Chinese schools, enabling them to gain a better international perspective and solid foreign language skills. With the official establishment of GBA Business School, collaboration, and empowerment among the schools under the Group will be further consolidated and improved to further empower students to obtain a better learning experience, as to cultivate high-end applied talents with international vision for the country and society.



About Edvantage Group Holdings Limited

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ("Edvantage Group" or the "Group", stock code: 0382.HK) is the largest private higher education group in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the "Greater Bay Area") and an early mover in education sector in pursuing international expansion, and it was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on 16 July 2019. As of 31 May 2021, the Group has more than 62,000 students in schools and owns a total of 8 private higher education and vocational education institutes in China and overseas. Edvantage Group operates Guangzhou Huashang College (full-time undergraduate college) and Guangzhou Huashang Vocational College (full-time junior college) in Guangdong Province, China; the Group also operates Urban Vocational College of Sichuan (full-time junior college) and Urban Technician College of Sichuan (full-time technician college) in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, China. Overseas, it operates Global Business College of Australia ("GBCA") (vocational education institution) and Edvantage Institute Australia ("EIA") (full-time higher education institution) in Melbourne, Australia and Edvantage Institute Singapore ("EIS") (vocational education institution) in downtown Singapore. In addition, the Group also operates Greater Bay Area Business School (vocational education institution) in Hong Kong, China.



About GBA Business School

Having its root in the Greater Bay Area, GBA Business School aims to establish itself as a prominent world-class institution by providing advanced and practical business education and executive training of excellent quality. Our mission is to nurture talents and leaders that adopts global perspective, innovative mindset, technological know-how, strategic orientation, strong personal commitment, social responsibility, and expertise in leveraging regional advantages. GBA Business School will play a "Super-Connector" role, and form strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors as well as academic institutions in the Greater Bay Area, providing them with the necessary information and support that will contribute to the Greater Bay Area. GBA Business School hopes to become a platform for coordinating and collaborating with different global organizations, gathering talents, pooling wisdom, and in turn offering strategic plans and proposals for the development of the Greater Bay Area.







