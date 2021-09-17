

GZIRA, Malta, Sept 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Polker.Game has been bringing a constant stream of updates, development, and listings over the last few months - and they are not showing any sign of slowing down. Polker is one of the major sponsors of Polycon 2021, the largest Polygon event of the year - all this less than 10 days after Polygon announced the partnership and awarded a grant to Polker. The day before Polycon went live - Wednesday the 15th of September - Polker surprised the community with the announcement of a huge giveaway.

The NFT giveaway is massive - 1st place is going to be a Holographic Ultra-Rare. This sold at auction in August for over 3.3ETH ($10,000). There will also be 9 other NFTs for the runners up. This is not all - 500 people will be winners of 50 PKR tokens! Polker Release Staking Platform - Countdown Begins Just one day after the news of the competition, Polker announced that staking of their native token PKR will be going live on Friday the 24th of September at 13:00EST. Polker's initial staking pool will run for 90 days and will go live with $100,000 of PKR tokens. With the constant stream of events and announcements expected throughout these 90 days, the value of the $100k at the end is likely to be much greater - an opportunity much too great to miss out on for a project with such potential. Staking is going to work on the Ethereum blockchain - and they will be hosting the staking pool on their own fully audited platform. The development team have proven yet again that not only do they understand how to develop impressive gaming content, they are more than competent at blockchain implementation too. Have a look yourselves, the countdown is live on their website. Polker NFT & PKR Giveaway With the huge amount of positive news recently from Polker it seems the team have decided to allow everyone to win some of their impressive NFTs. This includes one Ultra-Rare, two Rare, and six Standard NFTs - these will be given to those who make the single largest buys on either PancakeSwap or Uniswap during the competition period. This isn't just for whales though - everyone who makes a buy and submits the transaction hash (txid) to Polker will have the chance to win one of 500 prizes of 50 PKR tokens. The competition will run until PKR staking goes live, so you have until Friday 24th to partake in this giveaway. Further information on this can be found on Polker's Medium here. Polker.Game in the News Polker's name has been appearing more and more frequently across the crypto world in recent weeks. This seemed to begin as PKR listed on centralized exchange BitMart and as Akon, the R&B superstar and crypto enthusiast shouted out to Polker. The video can be seen here. "Shoutout to Polker man, this game is revolutionary, I got a chance to play and wow, a card game experience in 3D, built-in Unreal Engine 4, this is hands down, this is the best play to earn, NFT game in the space." – Akon More about Polker Polker is preparing to release their Play-to-Earn poker platform, a unique and impressive online gaming experience utilizing Unreal Engine 4. The game will be available for absolutely anyone to play, for those looking to play a couple of quick hands at a table without wagering any money – the game is available completely free. Polker's native token has a market capitalization under $4m - with the amount of news and development going into this project it's clear that not only is this a project to keep your eye on for their products, it's also an investment opportunity too good to miss. Social Links

