Saturday, 18 September 2021, 00:09 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SCCG Management Scout Gaming the Leading Provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports Enters US Market via Partnership with SCCG.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Scout Gaming, the leading provider of B2B daily fantasy sports, sportsbook and fantasy betting products, has made its debut in the US market after signing a deal with new sports league, the Masters Cup Series.



The five-year deal will see the Masters Cup Series leverage Scout Gaming's Social Sportsbook Platform, a new product that has been developed specifically for the US market and aimed at online and retail operators as well as sports venues and franchises.



Scout Gaming's Social Sportsbook Platform allows Master Cup Series to tap into the fast-growing sports wagering segment by offering a fun and low barrier of entry, next-generation 'sports betting-like' experience without the involvement of real money wagering. Through the combination of its proprietary Player Account Management system, award-winning B2B Daily Fantasy Sports solution and new Social Sportsbook, Scout Gaming offers US operators and franchises an end-to-end managed sports entertainment product.



The Masters Cup tour is a new sporting event spearheaded by industry legend and Hall of Fame pro billiard player, Rodney "Rocket" Morris. The event will comprise of eight professional players who will compete in weekly MCS Tour Stop events. Players will accumulate points each week, based on performance, to determine their playoff position, weekly winner, and overall Masters Cup Champion.



The event will be nationally televised and offer both on-screen real-time wagering like gameplay as well as next generation stats. In addition to Scouts standard games, fans will also be able to experience play on events directly tied to and developed in collaboration with the Masters Cup Series.



The partnership with Scout will allow the sports franchise to provide a way for fans and viewers to engage with sports game play action 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while also generating significant revenue for the series.



Andreas Ternstrom, Chief Executive Officer at Scout Gaming, said: "We are thrilled to be officially entering the US market for the first time and to also unveil another addition to the Scout product line that will be launching with the Masters Cup Series. We've noticed a gap in the market that we can fill and we're hoping to unveil similar partnerships in the months and quarters to come."



Rodney "Rocket" Morris, Chief Executive Officer at Masters Cup Series, said, "I'm excited to have joined forces with Scout Gaming and feel honoured to be the first partner for the company in the USA. Its Social Sportsbook is an incredible product that will bring tremendous value to the series."



As the US business development partner for Scout Gaming Group, Stephen Crystal, CEO and Founder of SCCG Management said of the event, "We are proud of the success this team has realized throughout this process. The biggest winners will be the fans who get to experience highly engaging and competitive interaction through the real-time gameplay powered by the Scout Gaming platform. SCCG has been driving strategies to bring social sports betting to restaurants, bars, and arenas, and this is the first execution on this plan."



About Scout Gaming



Scout Gaming Group is a multiple award-winning licensed and regulated premium provider of B2B Fantasy Sports & Sportsbetting. The company offers a flexible and customizable sports entertainment platform with the core pillar being the network-based Fantasy Sports solution (SGN) and a fully-managed Sportsbook capable of being tailored to market needs, whether real money Fantasy Sports, odds-based sports wagering or Free2Play. Technology and operations are 100% proprietary, having developed from the ground up and operated in-house, - allowing for virtually any sport, league, or game format to be offered. The company has achieved several industry-first's such as the world's largest globally pooled DFS network (SGN), Fantasy Matchups, Bet-on-my-team, Player Odds and the world's first natively integrated DFS and Sportsbook solution - all via one single integration. The Group has 100+ employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Bergen, Norway, and Lviv, Ukraine and Malta. Scout Gaming is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Certified Adviser is Redeye AB. Contact details: Certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90.



About Masters Cup Series (MCS)



The Masters Cup Series (MCS) is a billiards tour with a revolutionary new scoring system, created by Hall-of-Famer Rodney "Rocket" Morris. The executive team, based in Oklahoma, has stellar reputations within and access to the entire billiard industry. Not only will the new scoring system inject excitement into the game, it will also open the game up to thousands more players and solve decades long issues for the community. MCS will be televised and streamed and utilize AR/VR experiences as well as licensed gaming, gambling and fantasy sports to create a continuous engagement loop with its customers. MCS has partnered with 21 Lakes Productions and GhostDawg Consulting for ideation and execution within the broadcast and gaming areas, respectively.



About SCCG Management



SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. Visit us at https://sccgmanagement.com.



Contact

Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354

stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Source:Plato Data Intelligence





Topic: Press release summary

Source: SCCG Management

Sectors: Gaming

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

