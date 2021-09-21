Monday, 20 September 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Ecopark City, Vietnam, Sept 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ecopark has launched Swan Lake Residences, world's largest onsen complex spanning 3,000 sqm, and the first of its kind in Vietnam. Ecopark is Vietnam's role model for a green residential complex, the largest of its kind in the country. It has received numerous awards for its beautiful landscaping and sustainable living. Perfect for people requiring exceptional living conditions for mental well-being, the total capacity of the Ecopark Project is about 110,000 residents. Hanoi, Vietnam, will be home to one of the most futuristic townships in the country, constructed specially to foster sustainability and human well-being.

Ecopark launches Vietnam's largest residential complex (Hanoi, 9/2021).

Undergoing development through multiple construction phases, Ecopark is a project of unparalleled capacity, estimated to cost about US$10 billion. Set within the Hung Yen Province, the Ecopark project will span 500 ha, with more than 20% of the area dedicated purely to natural elements, like flora, fauna, and clean water bodies. The Solforest Apartments shall consist of two luxury towers amidst thick forests and spectacular views across the river.



This exemplary urban establishment aims to create a sustainable city with modern solutions for mental health and nature conservation problems. The creators of this project have envisioned a settlement program where the resident's quality of life can be improved through elevated environmental metrics. Ecopark will have as many as 1,000,000 trees, five times the coverage found in New York's Central Park. The resulting air quality is going to match that of New Zealand.



Various studies have revealed that nature is highly detrimental to emotional regulation while also playing a part in improved memory functions. It has also been observed that a good environment can bring great relief to people suffering from mild to major depressive disorders, leading them to feel motivated, energized, and more aligned than before. Ecopark will also boast of over 3000 birds and some scarce species. The water coverage would be as spacious as 142 American football fields, totaling over 1million sq feet, with each district furnished with its lake.



Noting the importance of mental well-being during these turbulent times, the creators have directed all their focus towards revolutionizing global standards of residential living. Ecopark is not only going to be a reverential example to look up to for future living, but it will also challenge the existing patterns that pervade community settlements and construction in general.



Media Contact:

Mrs Dung, Ecopark Group

T: +84 9778 01821

E: dungnt@ecopark.com.vn

U: http://www.ecopark.com.vn





