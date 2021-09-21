Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Monday, 20 September 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Ecopark Group
Ecopark launches world's greenest residential complex

Ecopark City, Vietnam, Sept 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ecopark has launched Swan Lake Residences, world's largest onsen complex spanning 3,000 sqm, and the first of its kind in Vietnam. Ecopark is Vietnam's role model for a green residential complex, the largest of its kind in the country. It has received numerous awards for its beautiful landscaping and sustainable living. Perfect for people requiring exceptional living conditions for mental well-being, the total capacity of the Ecopark Project is about 110,000 residents. Hanoi, Vietnam, will be home to one of the most futuristic townships in the country, constructed specially to foster sustainability and human well-being.

Ecopark launches Vietnam's largest residential complex (Hanoi, 9/2021).

Undergoing development through multiple construction phases, Ecopark is a project of unparalleled capacity, estimated to cost about US$10 billion. Set within the Hung Yen Province, the Ecopark project will span 500 ha, with more than 20% of the area dedicated purely to natural elements, like flora, fauna, and clean water bodies. The Solforest Apartments shall consist of two luxury towers amidst thick forests and spectacular views across the river.

This exemplary urban establishment aims to create a sustainable city with modern solutions for mental health and nature conservation problems. The creators of this project have envisioned a settlement program where the resident's quality of life can be improved through elevated environmental metrics. Ecopark will have as many as 1,000,000 trees, five times the coverage found in New York's Central Park. The resulting air quality is going to match that of New Zealand.

Various studies have revealed that nature is highly detrimental to emotional regulation while also playing a part in improved memory functions. It has also been observed that a good environment can bring great relief to people suffering from mild to major depressive disorders, leading them to feel motivated, energized, and more aligned than before. Ecopark will also boast of over 3000 birds and some scarce species. The water coverage would be as spacious as 142 American football fields, totaling over 1million sq feet, with each district furnished with its lake.

Noting the importance of mental well-being during these turbulent times, the creators have directed all their focus towards revolutionizing global standards of residential living. Ecopark is not only going to be a reverential example to look up to for future living, but it will also challenge the existing patterns that pervade community settlements and construction in general.

Media Contact:
Mrs Dung, Ecopark Group
T: +84 9778 01821
E: dungnt@ecopark.com.vn
U: http://www.ecopark.com.vn


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Ecopark Group
Sectors: Real Estate, ASEAN
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
SMEStreet Global Women Leadership Awards and International Forum for Economic Empowerment Through Women Entrepreneurship to be Organized  
Sept 20, 2021 21:32 HKT/SGT
Ecopark launches world's greenest residential complex  
Sept 20, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Resiliency and optimism shine through in Vietnam across the video industry  
Sept 20, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Honda: Toni Bou Wins 15th Consecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title  
Sept 20, 2021 13:30 HKT/SGT
Dates Announced for ASEAN Ceramics as Messe Munchen & Asian Exhibition Services Collaborate to Stage the Shows from 2022  
Sept 20, 2021 10:25 HKT/SGT
Hydrogen-powered Engine Corolla Takes on the Challenge of Transporting Imported Hydrogen at Super Taikyu Series 2021 Suzuka S-tai  
Sept 20, 2021 08:03 HKT/SGT
Bluebik (SET: BBIK) debuts September 16 trading on SET  
Sept 20, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Scout Gaming the Leading Provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports Enters US Market via Partnership with SCCG.  
Sept 18, 2021 00:09 HKT/SGT
World's Top Universities Look to Scale a Certified Blockchain Workforce  
Sept 17, 2021 23:31 HKT/SGT
Massive NFT and Token Giveaway from Polker as Staking is Announced  
Sept 17, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
2nd NXT CX Summit India 2021
22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
2021 World Battery Industry Expo
18  -  20   November
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       