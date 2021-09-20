Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, September 20, 2021
Monday, 20 September 2021, 13:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda: Toni Bou Wins 15th Consecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title

TOKYO, Sept 20, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - HRC (Honda Racing Corporation) contract rider and Honda factory team(1) (Repsol Honda Team) rider Toni Bou has won the 2021 FIM(2) Trial World Championship. He has clinched his 15th consecutive title by winning the final round in Portugal, held on September 18.

Toni Bou (Portuguese GP)

This year's Trial World Championship is contested over six rounds (nine trials). In the opening double-header round held in June, Bou finished 1st / 2nd. He then won the next round in France, marking his 120th career win in the competition. After the summer break, he was 1st / 3rd in Andorra, won the next round (again in France), and won both trials at the Spanish double-header. Going in to the final round at Portugal as championship favorite, Bou won the round giving him his 15th consecutive championship title.

Since clinching his first world championship title in 2007 on HRC's Montesa COTA 4RT factory bike, Bou has increased his unparalleled consecutive championship titles to 15. He has also won his 14th consecutive X Trial World Championship, an indoor competition raced on artificially prepared sections, taking his total tally of championship titles to 29.

Toni Bou | Repsol Honda Team

"This year has been very special for me because at the beginning things were very complicated with the injury just a month before the start of the championship. In the end there will come a year when I will not be able to win - I've won for 15 consecutive years - but the fact that I got injured just before the start of the world championship made it special and I didn't want to lose a championship in this way. Once again we battled 100%, I tried to get into shape as the championship progressed and the fact that I had a very good work rate before I got injured also helped me to recover faster. I am very happy to be able to win another world championship. Once again, many thanks to the whole team.

Today was also a very special day for everyone as it was Fujinami's last trial. It is very difficult to think of Team HRC without him. I wish him all the best for the future."

Shinya Wakabayashi | Honda Racing Corporation President

"I would like to congratulate Toni on winning his unprecedented 15th Trial World Championship title. The championship schedule has been severely affected in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. To win under such circumstances requires maintaining peak level skills along with physical and mental strength, which Toni has done with flying colors, earning him the highest of praise. I would also like to extend my deepest gratitude to the team who made his victory a reality, and our sponsors for their unwavering support of our motorsports activities. Last but not least by any means, I would like to thank Trial fans worldwide for their passionate support."

(1) Factory team:
Racing team managed by the bike manufacturer. For Honda, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) manages its factory teams.
(2) FIM: Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2021/2210919eng.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda
Sectors: Motorsports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Sept 16, 2021 18:08 HKT/SGT
Honda Exhibits the World Premiere of All-new BF150, BF135 and BF115 Large-size Marine Outboard Engines at the Genoa International Boat Show 2021
Sept 15, 2021 18:30 HKT/SGT
Honda: Takahisa Fujinami to End 26-Year Trial World Championship Career
Sept 9, 2021 07:04 HKT/SGT
Honda to Start Testing Program in September Toward Launch of Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service Business in Japan
Aug 3, 2021 18:36 HKT/SGT
Honda Shares First Information on the New NSX Type S, the Final Model of the Second-generation NSX Supercar
July 29, 2021 14:40 HKT/SGT
Honda Sets All-Time Accumulated Production Records for the First Half of Year in China
July 27, 2021 16:30 HKT/SGT
Motul powers Honda motorbikes to a weekend full of victories
July 14, 2021 13:16 HKT/SGT
Honda Reaches 15 Million-unit Mark in Cumulative Power Products Production in China
July 14, 2021 12:11 HKT/SGT
Honda Issues "Honda Sustainability Report 2021"
July 12, 2021 17:05 HKT/SGT
Honda Reaches 15 Million-Unit Mark in Cumulative Automobile Sales in China
June 28, 2021 23:09 HKT/SGT
New Honda Prologue SUV Begins Next Chapter in Brand's EV Direction in North America
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       