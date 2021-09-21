Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: DragonScape
Enigma Labs Launches "DragonScape" Play-to-Earn Public ICO

New York, NY, Sept 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Enigma Labs announces its ICO has publicly launched for DragonScape. DragonScape, a turn-based open world RPG game allows for play-to-earn opportunities with the goal of becoming a full-time income for players. DragonScape ICO purchasers are eligible to collect a limited collectors set of NFT's that will feature built-in rewards and mechanics for game use.

In the wake of the recent global pandemic, the GameFi industry has seen a rise in volume, both in users and in tokens traded. Due to a high number of worldwide job losses and price hikes, the GameFi industry is positioned to become a key player in future job creation, by serving as a secondary and in some cases, primary income pipeline for many users of GameFi technology.

DragonScape is focused on gamifying income generation for players and maximizing the play to earn structure by adding unique elements and technology stacks within its game environment. As an in-game currency, $DSCAPE is rewarded to players for quests completion and in-game battles and can be used to purchase in-game elements. $DSCAPE token holders also share in an 8% return on all transactions.

Specifically, DragonScape offers an experience with the following features:

  • Passive income generation to holders via redistribution and additional pay-outs in BNB
  • Play to earn mechanism allows players to create an income stream
  • Massive open world environment, with unique creatures, items, and land
  • In game marketplace
  • Exclusive NFT Dragons - featuring a class system with rare and legendary dragons
  • Gain access to exclusive PFP NFT's with built in game utility and crypto-wide applications
  • Peer to Peer Dragon Rental/Scholarship platform economy that will include players and managers
  • NFT Metaverse Breeding – the ability to use existing traits and aesthetics from 3rd party NFT's and combine them with Dragons to breed unique, one-of-a-kind Dragon
  • Create to Earn - players can conceptualize and design concepts, monsters, raid bosses and more, to be voted on by the community through governance and could see their concepts come to life and gain a percentage of royalties from boss kills/sales
  • Gamification of LP farming + NFT Farming

Enigma Labs, consists of a passionate and talented group from the crypto, digital, publishing and design industries, who are dedicated to the incubation of unique projects that give utility to cryptocurrency and lend to innovation in the tech and lifestyle space.

Media Contact
Company: DragonScape
Contact: Mizery James, Creative Director/CVO
Email: Miz@dscape.net
Website: http://www.dscape.net/
Discord: https://discord.gg/FaCj7m7P
Telegram: https://t.me/DragonScape

SOURCE: DragonScape




Topic: Press release summary
Source: DragonScape

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

