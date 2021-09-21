Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 19:12 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Nolan Bushnell Joins the Inaugural Edition of World Esports & Gaming Summit in Asia Regarded as one of the founding fathers of the gaming industry Nolan Bushnell joins World Esports & Gaming Summit - Asia and is confirmed to give the commencement introduction. An event by Trescon in partnership with Semper Fortis, the summit will virtually convene over 350 online attendees from across Asia, will delve deep and find solutions to the most pressing issues in the gaming and esports industry.

Singapore, Sept 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The man behind the world-renowned brand Atari, Nolan Bushnell, Board Member, Semper Fortis Esports, Chairman, Lernip is confirmed to be giving the commencement remarks at the summit. His accomplishments and breakthroughs over his career have earned him titles such as "Innovator of the year" and Newsweek's "50 men who changed America."



Other notable confirmed speakers include the likes of Rob Bartlett, CEO/Founder, WTFast; Hendrik Menz, Brand & Agency Sales Director, Anzu; Mark Chew, Managing Director/Co-Founder (Reddentes Sports/Redd+E), CEO (Team Flash - Esports Team); Josh Otero, Co-Founder and CEO, NutriGMR; and Cristian Manea, Founder and CEO, Aggero to name a few.



Taking place on 23 - 24 Sep 2021, the inaugural edition of World Esports & Gaming Summit will focus on topics such as Future of Gaming as a Service (GaaS) coupled with 5G; Assessing the impact of streaming platforms & OTT on gaming viewership; Exploring the investment landscape and what it means for retail investors; Rise of in-game advertisement in the modern gaming landscape; Link between Crypto and Gaming; Using esports as the next frontier of brand sponsorship; Impact of Crypto economy on esports and much more.



The summit will provide a unique interactive online environment, including informative keynotes, technological use cases, panel discussions, product showcases, and more.



It will also feature industry-leading solution architects who will demonstrate the most recent advancements in gaming and esports with attendees being able to address their issues in safe, private one-on-one consultation rooms and networking areas.



Kevin Soltani, CEO, Semper Fortis Esports stated, "Asia has always been at the forefront of the gaming industry, especially the esports community. We are extremely honoured to partner with Trescon in presenting the inaugural edition of the World Esports & Gaming Summit," He further added, "We are also incredibly excited for what this event will bring to the community and what it provides in terms of future prospects for the industry."



"The gaming and esports industries are evolving rapidly, and it is now on its path to becoming its own sports category. However, due to the rapid pace of technology, its communities must keep up, and the dynamics of everything change within a few years," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon. He further added, "We have hand-picked thought leaders and experts from a variety of fields to address the foremost trends within the gaming and esports industry. The event will also include technology vendors specialising in gaming and esports to assist organisations in identifying the latest advancements in gaming and development and how best to address them."



The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants will also be able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



The event is sponsored by Headline Sponsor - Gala Games; Gold Sponsor - Limelight Networks and Bronze Sponsor - Snowflake



About World Esports & Gaming Summit:



World Esports & Gaming Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top Esports & Gaming experts, enterprises, government representatives, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global innovators - to discuss the impact of Esports & Gaming on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses functions.



For more information visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/gaming/asia/



About Semper Fortis Esports:



Semper Fortis Esports PLC is a multi-operational Esports organisation converging high growth team infrastructures, gaming technology solutions and corporate business advisory services. Best known for the esports brand SMPR, Semper Fortis leverages its position in competitive electronic sports to produce disruptive game-based solutions and interactive experiences fusing physical and digital.



Semper Fortis translates in Latin to "Always Strong", channelling its expertise in sports, media and entertainment to strengthen, innovate and add value to the Esports ecosystem in the United Kingdom and globally.



About Trescon:



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialises in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



